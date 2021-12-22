Redhounds crowned champions at Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — After three nail-biting games, the Corbin Redhounds came away as the champions of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic in Gatlinburg this week.
In their opening round matchup, the Redhounds knocked off Saltillo, Miss (49-44), before defeating Landrum, S.C. (66-65) and Bullitt Central (62-55) in the second and third rounds to take home the title.
Corbin Coach Tony Pietrowski said the best experience for his team during the tournament was the ability to play in a postseason-type atmosphere and to see different styles of play along the way.
“I really thought these last three games that we had to play gave us a postseason feel. They all came down to the wire, and it was good to see how our team responded and came away champions of the tournament,” Pietrowski. “We are only nine games into the season and our team has seen a lot of different styles and a lot of different situations. It is one reason we scheduled the way we did.”
On Tuesday, the Redhounds took on a very good Landrum, S.C. team and picked up the win in a game that came down to a made free throw by sophomore Trey Worley with less than a second left on the clock to seal the 66-65 win and send Corbin to the finals of the tournament.
The Redhounds were led in the win by Hayden Llewelyn who had 22 points on the night. Brody Wells finished with 18, while Stewart added 12 for Corbin
The Redhounds were able to carry that momentum over to Wednesday night’s matchup against the Bullitt Central Cougars, who entered the game with wins over Signal Mountain, Tenn. and Butler County.
It was the third straight matchup for the Redhounds that took a full four quarters to win, but Corbin went on a 14-8 run to finish out the fourth quarter and take the win.
Llewelyn and Wells once again had big nights for the Redhounds. Llewelyn led all scorers with 23 points, while Wells added 19. Eighth grader Eli Pietrowski added nine.
Pietrowski said that his biggest takeaway from the tournament was seeing the display of toughness from his team in all three games.
“I think toughness is the biggest takeaway. These games had a postseason feel. They were possession oriented and there was a lot of excitement,” said Pietrowski. “We were in some difficult situations and I liked the way the kids responded.”
Now the Redhounds will take a break from the basketball court until after Christmas. They will participate in the Mountain Schoolboy Classic at Belfry on December 28.
Pietrowski said he likes where his team is headed into the new year, but there is still a long way to go.
“I think it’s two-fold,” said Pietrowski. “One, we had thrown some things out we needed to improve on and have had good improvement in those areas. Two, there are a whole lot of areas we can get better at. We can still tap into that potential.”
