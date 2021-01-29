CORBIN — It’s been a roller coaster of a season for the Corbin Redhounds, but they are showing that they are on the path to becoming a top contender in the 13th Region.
After being forced to take the first two weeks of the 2021 season off due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Redhounds have bounced back and forth between wins and losses ever since. On Tuesday night, Corbin added another win to the schedule, defeating Williamsburg 79-62 at home.
The Redhounds were once again led by star guard Hayden Llewellyn in the win. The sophomore entered the game averaging over 28 points per game and poured in 25 against the Yellow Jackets. Llewellyn transferred to Corbin this season and has not had much time with the team due to the shortened season. Coach Tony Pietrowski said he should be regarded as one of the top players in Kentucky.
“Hayden Llewellyn continues to show that he is one of the top players in the state,” said Pietrowski. “His game will only improve as he gets more reps and practices.”
Corbin took control of the game early and never looked back. Josh Hibbitts knocked down two threes and scored seven points in the opening quarter to help the Redhounds out to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter. Williamsburg battled back in the second quarter behind seven points from Micah Steely, but Corbin continued to extend their lead, taking a 41-24 advantage into the half.
The teams were back and forth for the entire second half. Corbin managed just two field goals in the third quarter but went 10-of-11 from the foul line. Williamsburg’s Gavon Thomas heated up in the game’s final quarter, scoring 11 of his team-high 21 points, as the Redhounds went on to the 79-62 win.
Pietrowski said he was happy with the way his team played and the improvement they have shown over the past few games, but he knows they have not reached their potential just yet.
“It was a great team effort. We really played hard in spurts and showed some improvement in areas we have focused on in practice,” said Pietrowski. “We are still a work in progress. Practice will help us figure out what our best lineups look like and who can contribute in different areas.”
With the win, the Redhounds are now 3-3 on the year. They will return to action on Friday, playing host to Whitley County in the 50th District clash.
Pietrowski said his team will need to eliminate some mistakes and continue to work hard to be ready for big district games, like the one coming up against Whitley County.
“We have to limit careless turnovers. Most of them have been unforced, and we need to fix that,” said Pietrowski. “I still see a lot of kids just starting to get comfortable. I’m very excited about my team and look forward to practices and games. We will improve each time we get in the gym.”
