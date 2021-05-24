Despite a solid performance at the plate, the Corbin Redhounds could not keep up on Monday when they took on the Wayne County Cardinals, dropping a 14-8 loss at home.
Corbin has been explosive at the plate, lately, scoring at least 11 or more runs in four of their previous five games entering Monday night. While eight runs is typically enough to win a ball game, Wayne County made more plays and less errors than the Redhounds, leading them to the win.
Coach Cody Philpot said his team simply got out hit in the loss, saying trailing early in the game made a big difference.
“They just out hit us tonight,” said Philpot. “I thought we hit pretty well against a good arm, we just struggled to slow them down early and couldn’t dig ourselves back out of that hole.”
In his best effort to give his team the spark needed to make a comeback, senior Peyton Addison showed out for the second consecutive game at the plate. The heavy hitter tripled in the fifth inning to score two runs, and blasted a solo homer over the left field fence to try to keep hopes alive in the bottom of the seventh.
This came just one game after Addison had an incredible eight runs batted in versus Franklin County on Saturday, highlighted by a grand slam en route to his team’s 16-4 win.
Philpot said that Addison is really hitting his stride at the right time this season.
“He’s been seeing the ball well the last week or so,” Philpot said. “He’s put a lot of work in to try and get back in a groove and hopefully he’s finding one here at the right time.”
Despite Addison’s efforts at the plate, it was a big second innings from Wayne County that made the difference in the game. After Corbin took a 4-3 lead after the first inning, the Cardinals responded with six runs in the top of the second, taking a 9-4 lead.
They added another run in the top of the third and two more in the top of the fifth, extending their lead to 11-4. Corbin scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to 11-7, but Wayne County pulled away for the 14-8 victory.
In addition to Addison’s homer and triple, Jacob Baker finished with a triple and one run batted in on the night. Kade Elam added a double and Walker Landrum had a pair of singles, while Cameron Combs and Jacob Gardner each singled once.
Landrum, Gardner, Travis Smith, and Mikey Neal all saw time on the mound for the Redhounds.
With the loss, Corbin is now 22-9 on the season. They will round out their regular season with games against Southwestern and Rockcastle County at home this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.