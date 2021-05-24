WILLIAMSBURG — The streaks continue.
Corbin’s boys’ and girls’ tennis teams continued their dominance Saturday by capturing the 13th Region Tournament’s Boys’ and Girls’ team championships.
The Redhounds won their 20th region title in a row dating back to 2001 while the Lady Redhounds extended their region title streak to 12 years in a row.
Corbin’s boys’ team has now won 24 regional titles while the girls’ team has won 17 regional crowns.
Boys
Corbin’s Camden Harris fell in the 13th Region Boys’ Singles Finals, 6-3, 6-0 to Knox Central’s Alex Smith while the Redhounds’ doubles team of Quinn Maguet and Dylan Koen defeated teammates Leighton Cornett and Daniel Byrley, 6-1, 6-0 to capture the 13th Region Boys’ Doubles championship.
Harris posted a 3-1 mark in tournament play while Maguet and Koen were a perfect 4-0 and Cornett and Byrley finished 3-1. Nate Hill turned in a semifinal effort in the boys' singles tournament, going 2-1.
“‘A great day for Corbin tennis’, that has been a quote that assistant coach Mike Cook has been using since the early ‘90s,” Corbin boys coach Curt Hart said. “I am so happy for what this 2021 team has accomplished throughout the season and the regional tournament. This was one of the harder seasons as a coach because of the players missing their normal off-season development of summer tournaments and winter practice sessions as well missing the full 2020 season due to COVID restrictions. We only had three of our 12 players that were starters during the 2019 season.
“One of our strengths this season was our depth,” he added. “All 12 Players fought for positions during every match and in practice and this made us physically and mentally stronger. More than half of our regular season matches were out of region against some of the best singles and doubles players in the state. Our season record was 17-2 and 10-0 against regional opponents.
“The hard work and dedication during the season paid dividends going into the regional tournament with all of the players earning seeds,” he continued. “Each single and doubles match victory during the tournament earns a point for the respective team and this is how the team title is determined. Corbin earns 16 points out of a possible 18 to capture the team title. Capturing the 2021 regional team title could not have happened without the players dedicating themselves to working hard in practice every day and giving their best during match play. Also assistant coaches Brad Harris and Mike Cook have been invaluable to the success of the program. I have truly been blessed to be able to work with such wonderful players, coaches, and parents. I’m looking forward to watching all of our players, boys and girls, perform at the state on June 1.”
Hart’s quotes on his players
• Seventh-grader Nate Hill, No. 3 singles seed earned 3 team points by reaching the semifinals. Nate keeps winning during the regular season and earned a regional singles spot. His regular-season singles record was 17-1 and 9-0 against regional teams. Nate’s strength is his deep penetrating groundstrokes. He really worked hard during the off-season and his talent blossomed during the regional tournament.
• Finalist Senior Camden Harris, No. 2 singles seed, earned four team points for the Redhounds.
Camden has been a team leader all year long. He has helped mentor our young players and that has been a key to building a successful tennis program at CHS. I was thrilled to see Camden earn a spot in the finals and see him battle against Alex, the 2019 regional champion. Camden has always set high goals and this is evident by being a Governor's Scholar and recently receiving an academic scholarship to Vanderbilt University.
• Our number two doubles team of senior Leighton Cornett and Junior Daniel Byrley was the #2 doubles seed in the tournament. Daniel replaced our outstanding eighth-grader John Ball after John was injured in early May. Daniel and Leighton had an impressive win over Whitley and North’s number one team to earn a high seed. Daniel used his quickness and consistency and Leighton used his penetrating groundstrokes to earn a berth in the finals to face their teammates.
• Number one seed, junior Dylan Koen and Freshman Quinn Maguet have been working hard during the off-season on their doubles game and they are peaking at the right time.
Quinn, teaming with Peyton Hamlin, was the 2019 regional doubles champion as a 7th grader and Dylan was a 2019 doubles finalist.
Koen and Maguet have had impressive wins against many out of region teams, including the top 2 and 3 doubles teams in Lexington. They were undefeated during the season with a 16-0 record. They have so many positive attributes that are desired in doubles. They are tall and quick, strong serve and service returns, very consistent from the baseline, and aggressive at the net.
This is one of the best doubles teams I have coached and hopefully, their resume will help them get a good seed at the state. I am looking forward to watching this excellent doubles duo perform at state and hopefully move deep into the tournament.
Girls
Corbin’s Lindsay Jones handed North Laurel’s Jaron Gray a 6-0, 6-0 loss in the 13th Region Girls’ Singles Finals while the Lady Redhound duo Rachel Morton and Katie Morton defeated teammates Hannah Jones and Nancy Jane Jackson in the 13th Region Girls’ Doubles championship, 6-2, 6-3.
Lindsay Jones turned in a perfect 4-0 mark during tournament play. Morton and Morton posted a 4-0 record while Jones and Jackson were 3-1.
Olivia McArthur reached the quarterfinals in the girls' singles tournament, finishing with a 1-1 mark, and Hannah Jones won the Sportsmanship award.
“I can’t begin to say enough great things about these young ladies,” Corbin girls coach Chris Jones said. “I’ve been so impressed, not only with how hard they’ve worked on the court but with how they’ve come together as a team, having fun with and cheering on one another. They are a true pleasure to coach.”
Jones’s quotes on his players
• Olivia McArthur - Olivia played in her first competitive season this year as an eighth-grader. She worked hard all season and was our most improved player. She made it to the Quarterfinals in the region and contributed in a big way to our team title. Olivia is a very versatile player in singles and doubles and will be a top player for us for many years to come.
• Nancy Jane Jackson - Nancy Jane is such a great kid. She’s a senior and will certainly be missed next year on and off the court. She’s been playing doubles with Hannah Jones for eight years and always works so hard. They’ve earned the Doubles Runners Up spot for two years in a row. She’s a competitor every time she steps on the court and is always very aggressive at the net.
• Hannah Jones - Hannah is a senior and will be greatly missed next year as a player and leader. Hannah has been playing doubles with Nancy Jane Jackson for eight years and has played extensively in USTA tournaments around the state. They’ve earned the Doubles Runners Up spot for two years in a row. Hannah is just one of those kids, win or lose, you can’t help but come off the court friends with her. She had one of the biggest serves on our team this year.
• Katie Morton - Katie stepped up in a big way this year as an eighth-grader playing in her first competitive season, although she has played extensively in other USTA tournaments for many years. Katie works hard at tennis all year long and was able to win her first of many, I’m sure, region championships with her older sister Rachel in Doubles this year. Katie has such a variety of shots and makes such good decisions as to when to use those shots. She has great hands at the net and Katie always keeps us laughing at practice.
• Rachel Morton - Rachel has played for many years on the team as well as many other USTA tournaments, working hard all year long. She has now won two consecutive Doubles titles with two different partners, which is certainly no small feat, this year with her sister Katie. Rachel brings a lot of pace to her opponents and has such great form and technique. I’m constantly having our younger players watch her learn and emulate her strokes. Rachel will certainly rise as a key leader on the team next year as a senior.
• Lindsay Jones - Having grown up on the tennis courts with her older sister, Hannah, Lindsay played her first competitive season as our top Singles player this year as an eighth-grader, although she has a lot of other tournament experience. A quiet and consistent player, Lindsay can place the ball well with a wide variety of shots. Lindsay went undefeated throughout the season and then did not drop a single game on her way to winning the regional tournament, which may even be something that has not been done before.
