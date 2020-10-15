CORBIN — Tommy Greer’s Corbin Redhounds were able to notch a big district win last week, and are now looking to do the same this Friday against visiting Lincoln County.
The Redhounds (3-1 overall, 1-0 vs. district opponents) cruised to an easy 34-7 victory over Knox Central last week, and can clinch a first round home playoff game with a win over the Patriots on Friday.
“The Lincoln County game is a big game for us if we want to secure a home-field first round we must take care of business,” Greer said. “Lincoln County has a really good football team and is really much improved. We have to come out and play our game and play with the same intensity and execute in all three phases of the game.
“Our coaching staff has to continue to focus on making sure our players are discipline and making sure that they are playing sound and using great techniques offensively and defensively,” he added. “We also have to make sure that we continue to work on being a great team tackling.”
The Redhounds seem to be in good position going into Friday’s matchup with Lincoln County. Corbin is winners of two straight while coming off one of its best efforts of the season.
“I’m not for sure if I know where team is supposed to be at this point, but I do know that we are continuing to improve in a lot of areas,” Greer said. “I know having a great kicker like Jacob Baker sure makes it nice for us offensively and defensively.”
The Patriots come into Friday’s matchup with an impressive 4-1 mark. Their only loss came last week against Wayne County. The Cardinals handed Lincoln County a 52-36 loss.
“Lincoln County has a really nice football team and they are very sound in what they do,” Greer said. “I know that Coach (Spencer) Crutchfield has done an absolutely amazing job at this point. Again, we just have to take care of the Corbin Redhounds and making sure that they are focused and ready to go Friday night.
“We have to come out and be very sound defensively and take the run away from them,” he added. “Obviously, we have to continue to execute and continue to be very consistent at running and throwing the football. Coach Elam, coach Hart, Coach Buckner, and Coach Hicks has done an excellent job preparing our players on offense and having them game ready.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.