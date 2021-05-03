Redhounds battle Henry Clay to 2-2 tie

LEXINGTON — Corbin battled Henry Clay to a two-all tie in boys’ tennis action this past week.
In singles action, Corbin’s Camden Harris dropped a 6-7 (7-9), 2-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-2 decision to Henry Clay’s Author Sultan while in doubles action the Redhounds were able to secure two wins to force a 2-2 tie in match play.
Corbin’s Dylan Koen and Quinn Maguet won their match over the Blue Devils’ Wenxiang Sun and Jake Walters, 6-1, 6-1 while the Redhounds’ Leighton Cornett and John Ball dropped their match to Max Hixson and Milo Johnson, 6-2, 4-6, (8-10). Corbin’s Harrison Schuhman and Daniel Byrley finished out doubles play with a 6-4, 4-6, (10-2) victory.
“Corbin faced the strongest program in Lexington Thursday afternoon at Top Seed Tennis Club in Lexington. Henry Clay will make a good run for the state title this year because they have a lot of depth,” Corbin coach Curt Hart said. “I was very pleased with how our whole team performed against one of the top programs in the state. Quinn and Dylan had an impressive victory against HC’s number two regional doubles team. Their opponents will probably be the number 3 seed in their region. Camden played very well in his singles match against a strong opponent. Our two and three doubles teams received valuable experience with both matches going to a third set tie break.
"This was our second tie. Our match with McCracken County was 1-1 when we rained out in Bowling Green, too," he added. "Of course, winning is important to build confidence but it is more important to play tougher competition even if we lose.”
