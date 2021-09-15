GIRLS 1987/88 BASKETBALL TEAM
The 1987/88 Girls basketball team is one of the most dominant and decorated Lady Redhounds basketball squad in CHS history. Tallying a final record of 28 wins and 3 losses, the 87/88 squad would tally the then longest winning streak in both boys and girls basketball at 24 consecutive wins. The Lady Redhoundsspent the entire year ranked as the top team in the 13th Region and as high as 7th in the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky.
The Lady Redhounds pummeled their opponents by a margin of 22 points per game for margin of victory. They accumulated a staggering 65 points per game, while holding opponents to 43.1 defensively. The team was remembered as being not only efficient offensively, but tenacious defensively.
More importantly, this squad would be remembered as having great character both in the classroom, the hardwood, and in their community. Former Athletic Director Gerald Foley remembered the team as a perfect representation of Corbin High School and the community.
RYAN CLEARY
Ryan Cleary was one of the best offensive lineman in CHS history. Cleary was a 3 year starter and anchor right tackle for a dominant Redhound offensive line that finished in the top 5 of scoring in Kentucky. Cleary was remembered for being a punishing run blocker, behind whom multiple 1,000 yard rushers piled up touchdowns and accolades; all of which are in the Redhound Hall of Fame. In addition to run blocking prowess, Cleary was also a dominant book end tackle in pass protection, protecting numerous quarterbacks from blitzes and pass rushes, including one of the first quarterbacks to surpass 2,500 yards passing in school history.
Cleary lead his squad to 4 district championships, 2 region titles, and one state championship appearance. Individually, Cleary was voted a member of the AP All State team, the Courier Journal All State Team, All SEKC, and a team captain for his 2004 season.
Cleary credits his father, Kim Cleary, for instilling work ethic and attention to detail that allowed him to succeed both on and off the field.
After graduating CHS, Cleary attended Vanderbilt University and later the University of Kentucky Medical School. Cleary is now a physician and lives in Lookout Mountain, Tennessee with his wife Laura and their two daughters Caroline and Catherine.He devotes his leisure to cooking, traveling, enjoying the outdoors and spending time with his family.
JOHN CIMA
John Cima has been and continues to be a fixture at Corbin High School athletics for decades. Seldom a night passes under the lights of Campbell Field that John Cima isn’t found patrolling the fence and enjoying Redhound football. In fact, John estimates he has attended more varsity games than anyone in Redhound Nation; a fact few could contest.
John’s playing career began at East Ward where he anchored the Green Wave offensive line at both guard and tackle. He also played basketball at Saint Camillus.
John’s generosity of spirit and devotion to local children is unmatched in this community. His most proud achievements include raising money for his church congregation children and students of CHS. He fondly remembers raising over $8,000 in raffle sales in just 3 months for area children. It is highly unlikely there isn’t a person in attendance that hasn’t been sold a raffle ticket or fundraising item from John Cima’s gifted salesmanship.
John credits his parents and sister Carmen for his years of success. One of his proudest achievements is his 110% award given from his church.
John spends his free time watching each and every sport he can attend. He avowed he would be an announcer if he had the voice of Don Estep, legendary former Voice of the Redhounds.
ISAAC WILSON
Isaac Wilson is one of the most decorated point guards to grace the hardwood at Corbin High School. As floor general, the Running Redhounds captured two 50th District titles and two 13thregion titles. Wilson’s ability as a passer, scorer, and defender propelled the Redhounds to 2 trips to Rupp Arena in the Sweet 16.
Personally, Wilson accumulated a laundry list of achievements, including 13th Region Player of the Year, 3rd Team All State, 1,000 point club member, and 13th Region Tournament MVP in his final season. In that same season, Wilson would score 43 points in a 4 overtime showdown to propel the Hounds to the 13th Region title and his second trip to Lexington for the state tournament.
Wilson played basketball at Alice Lloyd College. His dual threat play style continued at the collegiate level, where Wilson recorded 1,382 points and 462 assists, shooting 44% from the field and 72% from the charity stripe.
Wilson credits Paul Pietrowski for his success for investing hours and days into him both and on off the basketball Court. Wilson is eternally grateful for the friendship and memories of Pietrowski.
Wilson devotes his tie to golf, pool, fishing, playing music, and traveling. He is escorted tonight by Amy Nelson. Wilson currently resides in Corbin where he serves as the head coach of the Lady Redhounds basketball squad.
LANCE FREEMAN
Lance Freeman is another example of family excellence and dominance in the sport of tennis at Corbin High School. A two sport athlete at CHS, Freeman boasts both individual and team accolades in every sport he competed in at Corbin.
On the gridiron, Freeman was a 4 year starter earning All SEKC, All Tri County Team, All Area, the Lou Meadors award winner, and served as captain of the team. On the tennis court, Freeman finished his high school with a record of 64-13 in singles and 45-6 in doubles. As a doubles competitor, Freeman was a 2003 and 2004 region semifinalist. In singles play, Freeman won 4 consecutive region championship titles, including a dominant 2007 run in which he won every match 6-0. Freeman went on to play tennis at the Division 1 level at Western Kentucky University, where he recorded 63 wins as a Hilltopper.
Freeman credits his father for teaching him the meaning of hard work and dedication, as well as servant leadership as a follower of Christ.
Today, Freeman continues to play tennis, working out and remaining active, including competing a 140.6 mile Ironman triathlon in Cozumel.
Freeman lives in Corbin with his wife Kara and their three children Jonah, Jude, and Grace. Freeman currently works in property management, utilizing his degree in marketing from Western Kentucky University.
JACOB MAHAN
Jacob Mahan is one the most decorated athletes to take the diamond at CHS. In addition to playing golf at Corbin High School, Mahan anchored the Redhound infield at both shortstop and pitcher. Mahan’s acute infielding, pitching, and explosive batting propelled the Redhounds to 4 consecutive 50th District titles and a 13th Region championship. Mahan’s senior year, the Redhounds forged past Pikeville in semi-state to earn a berth in the Elite 8 at Applebee’s Park.
In 4 years of play, Mahan was named to the 50th District All Tournament Team, the 13th Region All Tournament Team, twice selected member of the Kentucky State Junior & Senior East-West All Star team, All Section Tournament Team. In his final year, he earned all of these honors, including the 50th District MVP, the 13th Region MVP, and the Sectional Tournament MVP. Mahan still holds the CHS record for singles in a single season and finished his high school career with a batting average of .490 his senior year.
After graduating from CHS, Mahan played collegiate baseball at Georgetown College, where he earned 1st Team All Mid-South Conference and selected to the Mid South Conference All Tournament Team.
Mahan currently resides in Corbin with his wife Courtney and his two daughters Annie Kaye and Clara Beth Mahan.
CALEB WATKINS
Caleb Watkins is one of the most dominant and decorated Redhounds to ever step foot on Campbell Field. As a running back, Watkins is remembered as a total package back with punishing power and blazing speed. The same gifts correlated at the linebacker position, as Watkins finished his Redhoundcampaign as the team’s leading tackler. Behind Watkins ball carrying and tackling, the Redhounds won multiple district titles and captured a region championship.
On the gridiron, Watkins was named 3 time News Journal All Area Team, 3x All District, 3x All SEKC, 2x WYMT All Mountain Team, 2x Times Tribune All Tri County Team, 2x AP All State Team, Courier Journal All State, 2x CHS Back of the year, CHS Linebacker of the Year, CHS MVP, 2x CHS Captain, a Class of the Commonwealth member, SEKC Player of the Year, and a Mr. Football Finalist. Watkins would set the KHSAA record for longest touchdown run and longest run from scrimmage with a 98 yard touchdown run, as well as record for most points scored in a game on the back of an 8 touchdown performance.
After graduating from CHS, Watkins attended Eastern Kentucky University on a full ride scholarship where he lettered for the Colonels and named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.
After a brief stint in coaching, Watkins has returned to Corbin where he devotes his time to hunting, fishing, golf, weightlifting and service to his church. He currently works as a counselor and lives with his daughter Lyla Marie Watkins.
MIKE COOK
In addition to being a veteran tennis athlete who has played at a high level for 30 years, Mike Cook has been a fixture on the Redhound tennis program for nearly 30 years.
Originally from Florida, Cook has adorned tennis courts for several years. After high school, Cook joined the United States Tennis Association, playing in league and tournament tennis. In 1984, Cook played on a NTRP 4.0 rated team that would win the state of Florida tournament and eventually placing 7th in the country.
Cook joined the Redhound staff in the early 90s assisting with both the girls and boys tennis teams. Out of 41 regional titles, 24 for boys, 17 for girls, Cook was directly involved and coached in 38 of those regional championships. Coach Curt Hart credited Cook as being his right-hand man on the court whom he relied upon to discus strategy, scout, and devise plans to attack each individual match. Hart was quoted, “we’ve always had outstanding assistants, and Mike Cook is among the best. He’s a major contributor to our success and we could not have done it without him.”
In addition to strategy and game planning, Cook devotes his coaching energy on beginning and upcoming players with his outstanding serve and ground stroke game.
Cook currently lives in Corbin with his wife Sina. He has two children, Nicholas and Marshall. Now retired, Cook spends the majority of his time with his family, grandchildren and continues to play tennis to this day. He attributes his father for his success for always being there for him and being positive.
ANDREA ELLIS WINCHESTER
Andrea Ellis was an outstanding two sport athlete at Corbin High School. Ellis was one of the first Redhounds to begin varsity action in the 7th grade until her senior year. As a forward on the hardwood, Ellis was a 4 year starter for the Lady Redhounds, eclipsing the elusive 1,000 point mark as soon as her junior season.
As a major 4 year contributor to the Lady Redhounds, Ellis propelled the Lady Redhounds to multiple 50th District championships, 20 win seasons, and one 13th Region Runner-Up trophy. Her squads would collect not only the Bowman Memorial Tournament title, but the SEKC championship as well.
Individually, Ellis’s achievements are numerous. On the basketball floor, Ellis was crowned the Times Tribune Newcomer of the Year, the Bowman Memorial Tournament MVP, the Cincinnati Shootout Champ, selected to the Times Tribune All Tri County Team, the All SEKC Team, the 13thRegion All Tournament Team, the Big Dipper All Mountain Senior Year Team, the Harry Taylor Award winner, and finished her career with 1,593 points. On the softball diamond, Ellis was selected to the All SEKC team 6 consecutive years, as well as being selected to the 50th District All Tournament Team and 13thRegion All Tournament Teams.
Ellis credits her parents for always pushing her to work hard and be the best athlete she could be. She also credits Coach Wrinnbecause of her dedication, passion and always believing in Ellis and her team.
Ellis currently resides in Williamsburg, Kentucky with her husband Nick. She currently serves as head softball coach for the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets. She devotes her time to working with mentally disabled adults and hosting little league, district and region softball tournaments.
