Redhound tennis team places third in Greenwood Invitational

BOWLING GREEN — Curt Hart’s Corbin Redhound tennis team traveled this past weekend to participate in the Greenwood Invitational and managed to come away with a third-place finish.
Eight teams participated in the event with Corbin turning in a 1-1 mark.
“We defeated Owensboro Catholic Friday, 4-1, and lost to a very strong Paducah Tilghman team on Saturday morning, 3-2.,” Hart said. “We were in a battle with McCracken County for third place when storms arrived and the match was canceled. This was an excellent tournament for our players to get much-needed match play against strong teams.”
Greenwood Invitational
Corbin 4, Owensboro Catholic 1
Singles
No. 1 Quinn Maguet (C) def. Dawzer (OC), 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 Camden Harris (C) def. Lewis (OC), 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 Dylan Koen (C) def. Fulkerson (OC), 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1 Daniel Byrley/Harrison Schuman (C) lost to Cowder/Borate (OC), 6-2, 6-2
No. 2 Nate Hill/John Ball (C) def. Nyland/Ray (OC), 4-6, 6–2, 10-7
Paducah Tilghman 3, Corbin 2
Singles
No. 1 Quinn Maguet (C) lost to Rowton (PT), 6-2, 6-0
No. 2 Camden Harris (C) def. Kirchinoff (PT), 6-3, 7-6
No. 3 Dylan Koen (C) def. McNeil (PT), 6-0, 6-2
Doubles
No.1 Daniel Byrley (C) lost to LeBuhn/Armstrong (PT), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Harrison Schuman (C) lost to Jones/Yarzabal (PT), 6-1, 6-4
