CORBIN — This spring had the potential to be another special season for Curt Hart’s Corbin boys tennis team.
Corbin was looking to capture its 20th regional championship in a row while returning another talented roster. But the Redhounds weren’t able to get the opportunity to defend their crown due to the COVID-19 pandemic putting an end to the tennis season after seeing Hart’s squad manage to play only one match.
“This was really a big disappointment for our tennis team and especially for our two seniors, Grant (Morton) and Alex (Byrley),” Hart said. “Our team worked hard during the summer months and throughout the winter taking lessons and playing matches to hone their skills for the 2020 season. We prepared a very challenging schedule which enabled us to travel around the state and to South Carolina to play outstanding competition. Our players are always excited about our out-of-region play to prepare them for our regional competition. We as coaches miss not being able to coach and work with our team for almost two and a half months. This time is crucial for developing tennis skills and team unity.
“I understand the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of social distancing and eliminating crowds which would include tennis practice and matches,” he added. “I just hurt for the players not being able to participate and that the parents will not be able to enjoy their sons' matches, especially for our seniors. Every year we prepare for the new tennis season but we always lay a foundation for the following years team by letting younger players develop their match playing skills. We have always been a tennis family and it feels like our family has been torn apart. Let’s continue to pray for everyone affected by this virus and our students and athletes during this unprecedented time.”
Hart said his team was returning a lot of depth, and would be competing for another regional championship.
“It is never, never guaranteed, but we would have been a contender,” he said. “Senior Grant Morton and junior Camden Harris would have been two of the top three singles players in our regional and returning doubles champion Quinn Maguet was going to team with last year’s doubles finalist Dylan Koen. Koen and Maguet would have been a favorite for the 2020 doubles title. Unfortunately, we will not have the pleasure of enjoying the 2020 regional tournament.”
Hart also gave his thoughts on how the COVID-19 pandemic could affect his team going forward.
“Every season we spend three and a half months focusing on two things, developing our players' skills for singles and doubles matches for the current season, and working with our less experienced players so they contribute to our team as hopefully starters next season,” he said. “There is not a substitute for daily match play for tennis development, so this pandemic has hurt our tennis program.”
