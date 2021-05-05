WILLIAMSBURG — Corbin’s boys tennis team continues to build momentum heading into the upcoming 13th Region Tennis Tournament and did so by defeating Whitley County in match play, 7-0.
The Redhounds (13-1-2) were able to sweep all five singles matches and two doubles matches.
“Our boys played very well today against Whitley County,” Corbin coach Curt Hart said. “Senior Leighton Cornett and junior Daniel Byrley had a big win at number one doubles, defeating a good Whitley duo. It is always hard to play after a prom weekend but our boys focused and performed well.”
Corbin 7, Whitley County 0
Singles
No. 1 Camden Harris (C) def. Canyon Freels (WC), 8-0
No. 2 Daniel Byrley (C) def. Dhaval Patel (WC), 8-1
No. 3 Leighton Cornett (C) def. Blake Buttrey (WC), 8-0
No. 4 Harrison Schuhman (C) def. Mason Strunk (WC), 8-4
No. 5 Ben Mynatt (C) def. Garrett Sharp (WC), 8-1
Doubles
No. 1 Cornett/Byrley (C) def. Freels/Patel (WC), 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 Schuhman/Cameron Henson (C) def. Strunk/Sharp (WC), 8-4
