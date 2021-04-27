Redhound tennis improves to 11-1 with win over South Laurel

LONDON — Corbin’s dominance against regional opponents continued during its 9-0 match play win over South Laurel.
The Redhounds swept both singles and doubles action, improving to 11-1.
“It’s always good to get a victory over regional opponents,” Corbin coach Curt Hart said. “Totally a team effort since we had 10 different players that contributed to this win.”
Corbin 9, South Laurel 0
Singles
No. 1 - Camden Harris (C) def. Will Wagers (SL), 8-0
No. 2 - Nate Hill (C) def. Josh Collins (SL), 8-0
No. 3 - Daniel Byrley (C) def. James Rogers (SL), 8-0
No. 4 - Harrison Schuhman (C) def. Daniel Campbell (SL), 8-4
No. 5 - Ben Mynatt (C) def. Lucas Johnson (SL), 8-4
No. 6 - Tanner Marcum (C) def. Keston Kemper (SL), 8-3
Doubles
No. 1 - Quinn Maguet/Dylan Koen (C) def. Rogers/Campbell (SL), 8-0
No. 2 - Schuhman/Byrley (C) def. Johnson/Kemper (SL), 8-0
No. 3 - Mynatt/Cameron Henson (C) def. Jacob Parmon/Isaac Campbell (SL), 8-4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.