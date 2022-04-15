CORBIN — Curt Hart’s Corbin Redhound tennis team improved its record to 9-2 after cruising past Williamsburg with an impressive 6-0 win.
“It was a good match today because our No. 7 through 10 position players got to step up as starters and they performed well in both singles and doubles.”
Corbin 6, Williamsburg 0
Singles
No. 1 Jacob Frazier (C) def. Alex Coleman (W), 8-0
No. 2 Ben Mynatt (C) def. Ashton Evans (W), 8-1
No. 3 Tanner Marcum (C) def. Isaiah Russell (W), 8-0
No. 4 Sahil Patil (C) def. Davian Hamlin (W), 8-1
Doubles
No. 1 Frazier/Mynatt (C) def. Coleman/Evans (W), 8-0
No. 2 Marcum/Patil (C) def. Russell/Hamlin (W), 8-0
