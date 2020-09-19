CORBIN — Armando Cima’s Corbin Redhounds continue to dominate.
The Redhounds improved to 3-0 on the season after upending Pulaski County on Senior Night with a dominating 10-1 victory.
Cima’s squad has outscored it’s opponents 20-1 on the season.
“We started slow for whatever reason,” Cima said. “We got scored on first and that kind of woke them up and it was 6-1 before we knew it and still had 20 minutes to play in the first half. This is a group that can do those kinds of things.
“We are really trying to push them to be even better than I think they understood, when we first returned to play, that they can be,” he added. “They are starting to see what we are talking about and really starting to believe that we see something more in them and they want to explore those ideas. It's a fun process.”
The Maroons took a 1-0 lead three minutes into Tuesday’s matchup with Corbin before the Redhounds reeled off 10 unanswered goals.
Austin Wise led Corbin with three goals while Kyle Webb and Gabe Cima each added two goals. Nick Lebanion, Aiden Cima, and Chesney Jacobs each scored a goal apiece.
Corbin will be back in action today on the road against Richmond Model. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.