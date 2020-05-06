CORBIN — Seniors from the Corbin Redhound bass fishing team won’t have an opportunity to compete for a region title in their final year of high school.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that put an end to spring sports, seniors Nick Yeager, Cole Hicks, Eli Campbell and Daulton White, won’t have a chance to finish out their final season with the Corbin Redhounds bass fishing team.
“If fishing season had not been canceled early this year all four would have been eligible to complete in this year’s regionals tournament on Green River Lake,” Corbin bass fishing coach Mark Davis said.
Davis said all four senior student-athletes were well-rounded individuals who participated in other sports activities aside from the bass fishing team such as football, basketball, baseball and band.
After learning of the cancellation of the season, Davis admitted that it was hard to put into words the hurt he felt for his student-athletes, especially his seniors.
“All the words can’t describe how disappointed I feel having to see all their hard work just come to a halt and such a huge let down for the coaches but especially the students,” he said. “Knowing that they work so hard to advance in tournaments throughout the year for the cancellation of your favorite sport—wow.”
Though it certainly wasn’t the way Davis or his Redhounds were hoping the season would end, Davis hopes that this roadblock will only make these senior student-athletes see life in a new perspective.
“All four of the seniors are competitors that are tough and this will make them even stronger throughout life,” he said. “This is something that none of us have ever gone through and hopefully will never have to again. Life’s not fair in so many different ways and it’s tough sometimes. You just have to take what has been dealt to you, get a grip and to continually pray and trust God’s guidance to help point you in the direction and with wisdom, but mostly of all his love, he will guide you through the most difficult tasks and circumstances when they arise. This will help to make our students even stronger people when they have been through difficult trials like this COVID-19 virus we have experienced this year.
“I just want to wish all the graduating seniors from this class, and especially my four seniors on the fishing team, the best of luck throughout life and I pray they find the wisdom from God that helps guide them throughout life’s journey. The difficulties they all have experienced this year with COVID-19 will help make them better, stronger and wiser through life. And if they ever need anything, I’m always here for any of them.”
