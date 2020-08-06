Redhound golf team turns in solid effort

MT. VERNON — The Corbin Redhound Golf team turned in another solid outing during Tuesday’s Rockcastle County Invitational by turning in a 361.
“We played much better today,” Corbin coach Ronnie Smith said. “Any time you can improve your team score by almost 40 strokes, in one match, that’s awesome. We move on to the Battle of the Bridge on Saturday.”
Eli Fischer’s 75 led the way for Corbin while Nic Osborne followed with a 94, and Jimbo Ledford shot a 95. Dylan Prewitt finished with a 97 while Zach Troglen (105), Lee Vance (109), Camdon Harris (113), and Bradyn Parmon (121) followed.
