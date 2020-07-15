CORBIN — Corbin Redhound Golf coach Ronnie Smith can’t wait for the season to begin, and who can blame him?
He returns three starters which includes junior Eli Fischer, who many consider one of the best golfers in the region.
“Eli is always on top of the leaderboard and a ferocious competitor,” Smith said. “He’s already won a title at Bluegrass Junior AM at Bardstown Country Club. He beat Louisville Trinity’s Andreas Olson in a three-hole playoff in the two-day event. He very well could be player of the year in the region.
“Nic Osborne is a senior that is back,” he added. “The strong lefty can drive the ball far, and since baseball was cut short, has had more time to focus on his short game. Senior Zach Troglen has worked very hard in the offseason. He plays every day and is primed to have a great season.”
Smith is also counting on Dylan Prewitt and Lee Vance this season.
“Dylan shined in several tournaments last year and Lee has a chance to step up this year and be a strong contributor,” he said. “Also Camden Harris has decided to come out and play this year. He can be a welcomed addition to a very talented group of young men.”
Smith likes his team, and feels as if his Redhounds can make a run at the region title, but to do so, he said his team will have to get past Clay County.
“If anyone wants to be successful, the road to a championship has to run through Big Hickory,” he admitted. “Clay County is the team to beat and we have to match their intensity and step up and not be intimidated. From top to bottom, we feel we can play with anyone in the region.
“I love the fact that I’ve known most of these kids since they started kindergarten and have a great relationship with them,” Smith added. “They work hard and are very competitive and will get better every match. There’s a nice blend of experience and youth that push each other on the greens. Young talent like sophomore Parker Norvell and freshmen Bradyn Parmon and Braedan Scalf. We also have Ethan Mott and Cooper Rogers coming from the middle school.”
