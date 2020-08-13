LONDON — Ronnie Smith’s Corbin Redhound Golf team turned in two impressive finishes this past week by placing second in Monday’s Tri-match at the London Country Club against both North Laurel and South Laurel while competing against some of the state’s best teams during last Saturday’s Battle of the Bridge Invitational in Danville.
Monday’s Tri-Match
Corbin placed second, finishing with a 181 while North Laurel won the event by shooting a 171, and South Laurel placed third with a 182.
“It was our first match play of the season,” Smith said. “Eli Fischer scored a tournament-low with a 36. We were all able to bring our younger up-and-coming players and it was a great day. We have some great talent in the Tri-County.”
Fischer’s 36 led Corbin while Dylan Prewitt followed with a 47. Both Nic Osborne and Zach Troglen each shot 49s while Jimbo Ledford finished with a 56. Parker Norvell finished with a 53 while Lee Vance (56), Bradyn Parmon (59), Camden Harris (61), Ethan Mott (64), Bryson Baker (64), and Braeden Scalf (68), rounded out the Redhounds’ scoring.
Saturday’s Tournament
Battle of the Bridge Invitational
Corbin shot a 363 during Saturday’s visit to Danville as the Redhounds participated in the Battle of the Bridge Invitational.
“We played against some of the best schools in the state, including St. X, Marshall County, and many others,” Corbin coach Ronnie Smith said. “It’s by far the biggest competition we have played in since I became the coach. We continue to improve and I believe the guys are getting to the rhythm.“
Eli Fischer turned in a 74 to lead Corbin while Jimbo Ledford (95), Zach Troglen (97), Nic Osborne (97), and Dylan Prewitt (99) followed.
