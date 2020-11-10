SOMERSET — Many expected Corbin to have its hands full against Clay County during Saturday’s Eighth Grade Division 2, Region 4 championship.
But behind a steady offensive attack and a shut-down defense, Corbin cruised to an easy 36-6 win over the Tigers and are now only two wins away from capturing a state championship.
Redhound quarterback Kade Elam threw for five touchdowns in the win while Gage Feltner and Noah Cima each had two touchdown receptions apiece. Colton Creekmore also had a touchdown reception.
“Loved the way we kept our composure after starting a bit slow,” Coach Brent Jackson said. “Our throwing game softened up them defensively which got us going with a more balanced attack. Kade (Elam) did well being patient in the pocket and making throws all night. Gage Feltner had some nice catches and runs, and I felt we did a very good job with our pass protection vs good clay pressure up front defensively.
“All the way around great team effort,” he added. “It’s a really talented group, who have to put together two really great weekends. We will now play in the State Semifinals against a really good Taylor County football team, The game will be next Saturday at Taylor County High School.”
Corbin took control of the game early after Elam’s 33-yard touchdown pass to Feltner gave their team an 8-0 lead.
Elam and Feltner hooked up again in the second quarter, this time for a 19-yard score, increasing the Redhounds’ lead to 16-0 at halftime
Corbin managed to put the game away with two quick scores in the third quarter.
Elam’s eight-yard touchdown pass to Cima combined with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Creekmore gave the Redhounds a 30-0 advantage with 1:54 remaining in the quarter.
Clay County scored on a 91-yard touchdown run to cut its deficit to 30-6 but Elam’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Cima with 3:38 left in regulation out the game out of reach.
