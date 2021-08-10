CORBIN — With five of its seven runners returning from last season’s state runner-up team, the Corbin Redhound cross country team is ready to make another run at the Class 2A state crown.
“Five of our seven guys from last year’s state runner-up team will be back along with several others who are coming off of excellent seasons last year and who have shown, already, that they are ready to step up and fill in what we lost,” Corbin coach Tyler Harris said. “We also have a couple of new young guys out. I’m happy with the roster and I know this is a team that is more than capable of continuing our recent successes. I’m looking forward to it.
“All of our boys on the team will play an important role,” he added.
Some of the key pieces returning to Corbin are seniors Sean Simons, Andon Asher, Jonah Black, and junior John Hail.
“Sean was the individual region champ last year, and top-five finisher at state,” Harris said. “He’s talented, experienced, and a hard worker. He had a record-setting track season this spring, expect him to carry that momentum into this season. Andon had an excellent track season in the spring. He must continue to work hard and bring what he learned about himself during track into the cross season. He has a lot of championship experience and works really hard. He is a dedicated, and team-first guy.
“Jonah Black has always come through in the big meets,” he added. “He also brings a lot of experience. Not only is he a great runner, but he’s a great swimmer, too, so the ability and the confidence are there, and John Hail runs with a lot of heart and a lot of guts. He is committed and dedicated and isn’t afraid of the hurt. John is a very hard worker and pushes himself and his teammates. I look for him and then the rest of these guys to step up in a big way. I can already tell they are beginning to assume leadership based on the early confidence.”
Harris pointed out that the runners’ past experience and success are two main strengths for his team heading into the season.
“They have the results to back it up and can go toe-to-toe with anybody,” he said. “They have a hunger and a fire to compete and win. That trickles downhill and builds confidence amongst the whole group. They are accountable, committed, and push themselves and each other. State champs and state runner-ups along with region titles in the last two seasons with, mostly, the same group of guys just gives us an edge and these boys want more.”
Harris also has put together a schedule that will test his team each week.
“This is absolutely a schedule that will get us ready for the postseason,” he said. I intentionally pick a very competitive schedule. I want these guys to see the top teams that they will see at state. We need to see how we stack up head to head but also need to be mentally prepared to run against the best.”
Harris believes his team has a “great chance” of winning another regional title with the abundance of talent returning.
“We are the favorites, in my opinion, and we have the guys to back that up,” he said. “As a team, we all fully expect to go get another and will do what it takes to put ourselves in a position to make that happen. There are some talented teams in the region so it won’t be easy but I prefer it that way and know the guys will be ready to battle.
“This is a team-oriented bunch,” Harris added. They sacrifice and work hard for each other. Having such a connected group that believes in each other makes a difference.”
