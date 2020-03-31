Redhound bass fishing team anxious to get back on the water

The Corbin Redhounds bass fishing team’s season may be paused right now but Corbin Coach Mark Davis said he’s impressed with what he has seen so far out of his team and for what’s to come in the future.
Though bass fishing is considered a spring sport, according to the KHSAA’s regulations, bass fishing teams may begin their season as early as October 1, and the Redhounds didn’t waste any time getting out on the water.
Davis said his Redhounds were able to fish nine tournaments before the announcement was made that the season would be put on pause as the KHSAA implemented a dead period for all spring sports.
“We’ve had a good season but I hate seeing it idle right now,” he said.
Though he hates that the season has been put on pause, Davis said he was happy that his team was able to get in some valuable tournament time before the dead period was put into place.
This season, the Redhounds bass fishing team had four seniors leading the pack with several seventh- and eighth-graders stepping up this year for a total of 37 student-athletes on the team.
To choose the top six teams that would move on to the region tournament, Davis was hoping to get in a total of 12 tournaments to determine which fishing duos would be competing at the regional level based on how they did throughout the season by using a points system.
“We changed our format this year from years past,” he said. “Usually we try to do eight (tournaments) and then let the kids drop their worst two tournaments and take their six best tournaments for points and that’s how points are given out. This year, we were hoping to get in 12 tournaments and drop the worst six tournaments.”
Though the remainder of the 2020 spring season is still up in the air, Davis is hopeful that his team will have an opportunity to compete at the region tournament with the goal of getting as many fishing teams as possible to qualify for the state tournament.
Last season was the first year that Corbin did not have a fishing duo to qualify to move on to the state tournament since the bass fishing program was formed at Corbin High School, so Davis and the Redhounds are itching to get back to competing at the state level.
“I’m looking forward to getting back out there,” Davis said. “And for next year’s team — that’s one of the good things about having a younger team — we’re going to have a lot of folks returning back next year, which is going to be good. The longer you can keep them in there, you can build your team a little stronger.”
Davis also encourages any and all students to join the bass fishing team, as there are many scholarship opportunities beyond high school, as well as opportunities to make new friends and become a part of something special.
“Not everyone is a physical athlete, so that also gives you that capability of socializing and making new friends,” he said. “You don’t have to just play football, baseball or basketball, there are all kinds of sports out there. We want to try to get kids doing something. The more that they’re participating in activities, the less likely they’re getting involved in something they shouldn’t be doing.”
