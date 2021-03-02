CORBIN — Corbin continues to fire on all cylinders.
The Redhounds (9-6) captured their season-best sixth win in a row after rallying to knock off Madison Southern on Thursday with a 73-63 win.
Corbin trailed 54-51 going into the fourth quarter before seeing Josh Hibbitts score seven points while Carter Stewart added six points and Hayden Llewellyn scored four points in the final eight minutes to help their team to a 10-point victory.
“Great night to honor two outstanding seniors in Isaac McVey and Josh Hibbitts,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “They have been a great representation of our program for years.”
Brody Wells led all scorers with 19 points and kept the Redhounds within striking distance by scoring 10 points in the third quarter. Hibbits followed with 18 points while Llewellyn scored 15 points and Carter Stewart chopped in 13 points.
“Great win for our team,” Pietrowski said. “We didn’t execute quite like we would have wanted to, missed a few defensive assignments, and left some easy buckets out there around the rim. All that said, we battled and made enough plays to get the win. Three weeks ago that wouldn’t have been the case. I’m proud of them.
“We continue to show more balance and depth,” he added. “I thought Brody Wells stepped up, Hayden made some clutch shots, and Josh steadied the boat when we needed it. This game will help us down the road. They are a very good team that’s played a tough schedule.”
Corbin jumped out to a 21–18 lead in the first quartet as Llewellyn scored seven points while Dakota Patterson knocked down a 3-pointer.
Madison Southern was able to take a 34-33 lead into the locker room at halftime before adding to its lead in the third quarter by outscoring the Redhounds, 20-18.
