LONDON — After garnering only a combined six wins during the past two years, it looks as if the rebuild could be over for coach David Broyles’ North Laurel Jaguars soccer team.
North Laurel returns an abundance of talent with hopes of contending in both the district and region this season.
“I’m excited for the start of the soccer, and hopefully having a normal season this year,” Broyles said. “We are returning all but two starters from last season, and virtually all of our scoring, so I feel that experience and team chemistry will be a strength for us this year.”
Noah Steely led North Laurel with six goals and eight assists last season while Brayden Cassidy (four goals, and four assists) join sophomores Seth Miller (three goals) and Tanner Broyles (two goals, four assists).
“We will be led in the midfield by seniors Noah Steely and Brayden Cassidy as well as sophomores Seth Miller and Tanner Broyles,” Broyles said. “Our defense will be anchored by senior goalkeeper Henry Chappell and experienced sophomore backs, Noah Caldwell and Kristopher Hagan. There are also several other players that we expect to step up and make a larger impact this season.
“Our biggest concern this year is becoming more confident and aggressive as a team and learning to rely on each other more,” he added.
One thing Broyles hasn’t shied away from in the past is scheduling his team a tough slate, and it isn’t any different this season.
North Laurel opens things up with a road game against Scott County while also playing teams such as Garrard County, Berea, Somerset, Southwestern, Wayne County, Pulaski County, Madison Southern, and Somerset Christian School. The Jaguars will also play District foes Oneida Baptist, Corbin, South Laurel, and Whitley County.
“I believe that we have a schedule this year that will allow us to address my concerns, and grow as a team as the season progresses enabling us to challenge for the district and region,” Broyles said. “Although we play in a tough district, I feel that this team can make some noise in district and region this year.”
