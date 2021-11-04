CORBIN — It’s a new season for Tom Greer’s Corbin Redhounds.
After finishing regular season play with a perfect 10-0 mark for the first time since 2008 last week, the Redhounds are five wins away from reaching their ultimate goal of capturing a Class 4A state championship.
Corbin cruised to an easy 40-10 win over Campbell County last week, and will face off against Wayne County Friday during first-round action of the Class 5A playoffs.
The two teams met back on Oct. 22, with the Redhounds coming away with a 42-0 win. Greer is hoping his team can repeat the feat Friday.
“We have a very solid and mature football team who is led by a great group of seniors,” he said. “We have to turn up our intensity in practice and we must have a sense of urgency come Friday night.
“We have to, as a coaching staff, be concerned about the Corbin Redhounds and making sure that we’re still playing very sound fundamental football and doing the little things right,” he added. “We’re 17 weeks into a season and we just have to continue working hard on football skills.”
Corbin enters Friday’s matchup scoring at least 40 points per game dating back to Sept. 10. The Redhounds totaled 354 yards of offense during their first matchup with Wayne County.
Corbin’s defense limited the Cardinals to only 96 rushing yards and 213 total yards.
“Wayne County will throw the ball all over the yard and we have to make sure that we are sound in pass coverage,” Greer said. “They have a young quarterback who is going to be dynamic in the next couple of years. It’s crucial to ensure that we contain him when he decides to pull the ball and run. Offensively, we have to take what they give us and if they are loading the box we’ve got to be able to throw the football and catch it.”
Greer said his team will have a big advantage with the game being played at Campbell Field.
“It’s a huge plus playing at home,” he said. “We must take advantage of the home field. Everyone talks about this but it does matter. Being at home where your fans all come out to support is always a plus. It is a perk to winning during the regular season.
“For us, it’s beginning a new season,” Greer added. “The stakes are extremely high knowing we could be finished after any game. This is a time for both individual and team accountability to be more urgent than ever. Right now, focus and full effort are huge factors. Our players understand all of this.”
