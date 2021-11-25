LONDON — If you don’t know who Reed Sheppard is, you have either been living under a rock or you did not realize you’re reading a high school basketball preview edition of the newspaper.
There is perhaps no high schooler in the state of Kentucky more popular than Reed Sheppard, and while he has been known for a while, things blew up for the basketball star within the past year.
Let’s go back to Sheppard’s sophomore year at North Laurel. Entering the season, Sheppard was a name on everyone’s tongue in the 13th Region. His team was the favorite to win the regional title, and Sheppard was voted as the best player in the region by coaches - and he was only a sophomore.
Before the start of the season, scholarship offers began to roll in for the 6-foot-2 guard. First, it was the Stetson Hatters, who I give a lot of credit to for shooting their shot. Then, High Point, South Alabama, and the Rick Pitino-led Iona Gaels.
But in January of this year, after Sheppard had established himself as a dominant force in the 13th, the Iowa Hawkeyes came through with his first big-time offer. A couple of months later, in March, the Texas A&M Aggies followed suit, giving Sheppard his second high-level offer.
Kentuckians held their breath as they waited for John Calipari to pick up the phone and call the son of Jeff Sheppard and Stacey Reed, two former Kentucky basketball standouts, but it didn’t happen. The word was that the top teams in college basketball, along with scouts, wanted to see Sheppard on the national AAU circuit, taking on the top competition from around the country.
Well, Sheppard did just that.
He hit the AAU scene like a bolt of lightning and took it by storm. On June 15, Sheppard got offers from both Louisville and Arizona State, but still no Kentucky. Close to another month rolled by, and on July 9, Coach Calipari picked up the phone and extended the offer. Soon thereafter, Indiana, Ohio State, Clemson, and Virginia all offered Sheppard and he became a name that is on every college’s radar in America.
Now as Sheppard looks to tip off his junior season for the Jaguars, he is rated by recruiting services as a five-star recruit, among the absolute best in the nation.
North Laurel Coach Nate Valentine said that those recruits who called for Sheppard to compete against “better” competition got all that they wanted from the once-in-a-generation player.
“Reed had a tremendous summer. He played for a very good AAU team and had an exceptional AAU coach. He had a tremendous sophomore season here at North Laurel. Many of the recruiting ‘experts’ wanted to see him against national competition in the summer. I think they got what they wanted,” said Valentine. “When Kentucky and Virginia offer kids they tend to move up the rankings rather quickly.”
While every basketball fan in Kentucky followed Sheppard’s trek to the top of the rankings, the rising junior never flinched. It was business as usual for him, which means he was thinking about his team first and recruiting second.
“This summer was a lot of fun. We had a good team and we played well together,” said Sheppard. “Everyone on the team is trying to play well in front of college coaches, so when you win as a team, it makes everyone look better.”
It didn’t take the national AAU scene for Sheppard to show how much of a team player he is. Just 10 days after dropping a 50-piece against South Laurel, Sheppard and the Jaguars took on a Harlan County team that many thought could compete with North Laurel.
The Black Bears did everything they could to stop Sheppard from replicating the thrashing he gave the Cardinals, so what did Sheppard do? He scored 18 points and dished out an incredible 19 assists to lead his team to the 96-75 win.
This performance came as a surprise to no one who knows Sheppard. He is the type of player that does what it takes to put his team in a position to win. He can affect the game in so many ways, outside of scoring the basketball.
Valentine said Sheppard’s abilities on the court are no coincidence. He has not slowed down since earning scholarship offers and being ranked as a five-star recruit. He is still putting in the work and making sure he is the best version of himself, not just for his future, but for the success of his team.
“Reed continues to do the same things that have gotten him to this point,” Valentine said. “He gets in the gym before school, after school, and on the weekends to continue to improve. He's a very talented player- but he still has two years to grow his game before he enters college.”
Sheppard said that he knows he can continue to improve his game and getting better is always his focus.
“I’m just trying to have fun, improve in all areas of the game, and help my team win,” said Sheppard. “Basketball is a game that you can always improve in. I’m just trying to enjoy every minute.”
Even with all of Sheppard’s success, there is one accomplishment that still evades the standout guard. He still has not led his team to a 13th Region title and a chance to play for a state championship. Most people thought the Jaguars were a lock for the regional crown last season, but they were upset in the finals by a good Knox Central team.
This year, the Jaguars are an overwhelming favorite as the best team in the region. Sheppard said that losing the last game of the season never sits well with a team, but North Laurel still has a lot of basketball left before that time comes.
“Any time you lose your last game, it stings. We have a long way to go at this point, but the tournament will be here before you know it,” said Sheppard. “Hopefully, we will be ready to play at a high level in the region this year.”
There is no doubt that any time Sheppard is on the floor, a high level of basketball is being played.
*Editor's note: This preview was printed before Sheppard's college decision announcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.