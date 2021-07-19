READY TO GET STARTED: First-year golf coach Nik Tankersley ready to lead Corbin 

CORBIN — A familiar face will be coaching the Corbin Redhound golf team this season with former Redhound golf star Nick Tankersley taking over for Ronnie Smith, who stepped down as head coach this past season.
Tankersley will be taking over a balanced Corbin team that will be led by Eli Fischer.
“I’m new this year, so I can’t speak for last year’s team, but what I do know is we have a very strong No. 1 in Eli Fischer,” Tankersley said. “His dad has been in touch with me since they announced I got the job, and he has been in a lot of summer and spring tournaments, and Eli has done very well in those and seems to have a bright future. Our returning players are young but have a lot of promise.
“My two to five players have yet to be determined,” he added. “Parker Norvelle is a junior that has a lot of promise and seems to really love the game. This year has been short notice for everyone involved and I don’t know a lot about my kids. But all of my boys seem very interested in reaching their best versions of themselves. Braeden Parmon is a sophomore and seems to understand the game very well. Ethan Mott is in ninth grade and Braeden Scalf is in 10th grade and both players are progressing nicely. I also have three seventh-graders and one eighth-grader, so our future is looking good for us.”
Tankersley said some of his team's strengths are interest in the upcoming season and his players investing time and effort.
“That’s all a coach can ask for,” he said.
Tankersley does have some concerns, though.
“We are young and inexperienced but also this gives me a chance to coach and teach kids that want to get better,” he said. “That’s why I took this job to touch young kids' lives and hopefully help them reach all of their goals on the golf course and in life.”
Corbin’s schedule will be challenging once again but will have Tankersley’s team ready once the region tournament nears.
“Our schedule is fairly strong right now with four big weekend tournaments,” he said. “I’m not sure where we will be when conference rolls around but I’m hoping we can build some confidence before then and see where that gets us.”
With the season getting close to starting, Tankersley is also interested in seeing future players start playing golf at an earlier age.
“If there are any parents that would like to get their kids started a lot earlier, they should contact me or Brad Harris,” he said. “Brad coaches Corbin and does lessons on the side, and is very knowledgeable about the game. I’d like to see kids getting started a lot earlier.”
