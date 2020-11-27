We are in week two of the KHSAA playoffs, and not a lot has changed from last week. However, Knox Central did manage to move up a spot which will mean the top two teams in the region will be squaring off this week at Corbin’s Campbell Field.
1. Corbin (7-1 overall, 1-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Redhounds won easily over Lincoln County last week and will look to capture their seventh consecutive win over Knox Central on Friday. It’s not going to be easy, though.
Corbin won the first meeting between the two teams, cruising to a 34-7 win. But the Panthers are coming off one of their best-played games of the season with hopes of advancing.
2. Knox Central (5-2, 2-1)
The Panthers were able to overcome a double-digit deficit to knock off Wayne County last week, 46-36, and have hopes of pulling off another upset win this week at No. 1 ranked Corbin.
The two teams met earlier this season with Knox Central tallying only 268 yards of offense during its 34-7 loss.
3. Williamsburg (4-2, 2-0)
The Yellow Jackets continue to roll, winning their fourth consecutive game after dominating Lynn Camp last week with a 42-0 victory.
Williamsburg will now face off against Pineville at home Friday with the winner moving on to the regional title game. The Yellow Jackets won an earlier meeting between the two teams, cruising to an easy 40-0 victory.
4. Bell County (5-3, 2-0)
The Bobcats got on track last week and recorded a 43-6 victory over McCreary Central. They will now travel to Mount Vernon to play Rockcastle County, a team they lost to earlier in the season by a score of 43-6.
5. Middlesboro (6-1, 2-0)
The Yellow Jackets’ season came to an end after having to miss the playoffs due to COVID-19 guidelines. Middlesboro has a really good team that was built to make a deep postseason run.
6. Harlan County (3-6, 1-1)
The Black Bears had the tough task of going up against Johnson Central last week and managed to drop a 46-8 decision.
7. Whitley County (2-6, 2-1)
The Colonels had hopes of pulling off an upset last week against Southwestern but couldn’t get on track, losing 42-15, while seeing their season come to an end.
8. North Laurel (3-6, 1-1)
The Jaguars put up a fight against district foe Pulaski County before falling 33-12 last week. The future remains bright for North Laurel.
9. Pineville (5-2, 3-2)
The Mountain Lions are winners of three straight after rallying to beat Harlan last week with a 21-14 win. Now they’ll get a chance to knock off Williamsburg, who defeated the Mountain Lions earlier this season with a 40-0 road victory.
10. Clay County (4-3, 1-1)
The Tigers were able to turn in another winning season under coach Michael Sizemore.
