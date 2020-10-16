I'm off on vacation but not before sending out this week's Fear 'Les' 13th Region Pigskin Rankings.
For the second week in a row, nothing much has changed except for Corbin solidifying its top spot after cruising past Knox Central last Friday. With that said, let's take a look at the rankings.
1. Corbin (3-1 overall, 1-0 vs. 13th Region competition)
The Redhounds keep dominating, and flat out turned in one of the best performances of the season on both sides of the ball last week against Knox Central.
Corbin will try to continue its winning ways Friday at home against a much-improved Lincoln County squad.
2. Bell County (3-2, 1-0)
The Bobcats were able to get a win by blanking Garrard County last week, 27-0.
Bell County has had to deal with some injuries but continues to find a way to get the job done.
3. Knox Central (2-2, 1-1)
The Panthers took one on the chin last week against Corbin, scoring a season-low seven points. They'll attempt to get back on track Friday at home against defending district champion Wayne County.
4. North Laurel (2-3, 1-0)
The Jaguars didn't drop even though they were handed a 41-18 loss by Pulaski County. This was a game I thought North Laurel could have won but they couldn't get things going on both sides of the ball. They'll attempt to turn things around Friday at home against Whitley County.
5. Whitley County (0-4, 0-1)
The Colonels might be winless but they continue to improve. They held their own against Southwestern before eventually falling 27-6.
Whitley County will look to right its ship Friday against North Laurel.
6. Harlan County (1-3, 1-1)
The Black Bears have had a week off to prepare for this week's battle against Johnson Central.
The Golden Eagles are 4-0 after knocking off Perry Central last week, 75-24.
7. Clay County (3-2, 1-1)
The Tigers continue to improve. Coach Michael Sizemore has done a great job turning the program around, and helped guide his team to a 54-32 win at home last week against Casey County. Clay County has another winnable game Friday against Perry Central.
8. Williamsburg (0-2, 0-0)
The Yellow Jackets just haven't heard any luck. They've now had three games canceled due to COVID-19 guidelines.
They will travel to Pineville Friday with many prognosticators thinking whoever comes out on top will win the district title.
9. Middlesboro (4-1, 2-0)
The Yellow Jackets continue to roll but did have a hard time with Leslie County last week before winning, 13-7. Middlesboro will be off this week before facing Knott Central n Friday, Oct. 23.
10. (tie) Pineville (2-1, 1-1)
The Mountain Lions have a big game Friday against Williamsburg. A win over the Yellow Jackets will almost assuredly them the district's top seed.
10. (tie) South Laurel (0-5, 0-1)
The Cardinals just can't seem to get on track but I'm keeping them in the top 10 for now because I really feel like they're close to turning the corner.
