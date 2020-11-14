With most games canceled this past week due to COVID-19 guidelines, there isn’t much change in this week’s edition of the Fear ‘Les’ Rankings, so for most teams, you’ll be getting the same summary I gave them for last week’s edition.
So with that said, let’s take a look at this week’s Top 10.
1. Corbin (6-1 overall, 1-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Redhounds are rolling, and have now won six games in a row after turning in a 48-21 win over Somerset two weeks ago.
2. Knox Central (4-3, 2-1)
The Panthers came away with a blowout win two weeks ago against South Laurel. Fred Hoskins’ team is peaking at the right time.
3. Bell County (4-3, 2-0)
The Bobcats have been hard to read this season. They haven’t played since their 35-0 loss to Ashland Blazer on Oct. 24.
4. Williamsburg (3-2, 1-0)
The Yellow Jackets are rolling at the right time. They’ve now won three games in a row, including last week’s 45-7 blowout win over Leslie County. Williamsburg’s two losses came against state powers, Somerset and Lexington Christian.
5. Whitley County (2-5, 2-1)
The Colonels saw their two-game win streak get snapped after dropping a 25-21 decision to Hazard two weeks ago. Whitley County led for most of the game before seeing the lead slip away.
6. Middlesboro (6-1, 2-0)
Coach Larry French has built the Yellow Jackets back into a contender after two years on the job. Middlesboro continued its winning ways two weeks ago by slipping past Martin County, 14-12.
7. Harlan County (3-5, 1-1)
The Black Bears finished regular season play strong by recording wins over both Anderson County and East Jessamine.
8. North Laurel (3-5, 1-1)
The Jaguars’ final game of the regular season was canceled due to COVID-19. I wished they would have gotten the opportunity to play Trinity just for the experience factor of playing one of the nation’s top teams.
9. Clay County (4-3, 1-1)
The Tigers finished regular season play with another winning record. Hat’s off to coach Michael Sizemore and his staff for confusing to turn the Clay County football program around.
10. Pineville (4-2, 1-2)
The Mountain Lions were able to cap off regular season play with an impressive 29-19 win over Knott Central.
