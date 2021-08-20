LYNN CAMP -- In the 2019 football season, quarterback Tylen Smith threw for 1,139 yards, making him one of three Lynn Camp quarterbacks to throw over 1,000 yards in a season. Now, the senior quarterback wants to double that in his final Wildcat season.
In his junior season Smith completed 59-of-104 passes for 658 yards and two touchdowns.
Smith said he's honored to have achieved that feat in his sophomore season, but he always wants to improve and his goal this year is to throw 2,000 yards.
With a new coach at the helm for Lynn Camp this season, Smith says he feels he has that freedom to just go play ball.
Coach Mark Huddleston came in around the end of March and started conditioning with the team around then.
"Adjusting to a new coach was a little difficult, but when you've done things one way for 3+ years and have to completely throw that out the window it's obviously gonna take a little adjusting," Smith said. "We have a completely different culture under Huddleston, he has already changed the program in so many ways for the best. The future at LC is very bright under him."
Huddleston said he sees great things out of Smith including the fact that he is a very talented athlete, a good student and his leadership qualities are off the charts.
"The kids really look up to him and respect him," Huddleston said. "The way he takes charge and just kind of runs the show. He has a calming effect on the kids when they get frustrated or tore up. He's just that voice of reason that comes with being experienced."
Smith said he is proud of being a leader.
"When you can get all your teammates on the same page, the sky is the limit for your team," Smith said. "Coaches aren't always in the classroom or in the locker room with the players so it's always been important to me to reach my teammates in ways maybe a coach couldn't."
Huddleston said Smith will have plenty of opportunities to get yards not only passing, but rushing as well.
"He does a really nice job just managing things and he's athletic enough that he can make plays with his arm and his legs," Huddleston said.
Duane Sparks is one receiver that works well with Smith, according to Coach Huddleston. "To be honest with you, he works really well with all of them," Huddleston said about Smith.
Smith said he feels his team is ready for a good season.
"We've really worked on perfecting this offense and I feel like I have a lot of freedom to just go play ball in this system," he said. "I feel really good going into this season, I feel like the entire team feels good and we just wanna get on the field with someone in a different jersey."
Huddleston hopes everyone can stay healthy to get to play entire season as COVID has already pushed back the kickoff of the Wildcats' season on Friday. Now the team won't start until Friday, Aug. 27.
Smith said he can't believe it is already his senior season, but Coach Huddleston doesn't think it has to be his last for football.
"Tylen will have the opportunity to play on Saturdays at some level if that's what he chooses to do. He's that kind of athlete. He's that kind of kid," Huddleston said. "I look forward to seeing what his future holds."
