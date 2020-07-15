CORBIN — Even though the start of high school football season remains in question, that hasn’t kept Tom Greer’s Corbin Redhounds from being prepared and ready whenever the 2020 season kicks off.
The Redhound players have been putting in hard work the past few weeks which has been a great sight to see, according to Greer.
“The players are extremely focused on the practices and conditioning. Attitudes are tremendous and while we are not yet able to wear gear or compete, that has not dampened the spirits or efforts of our players,” he said. “We continue to remind them every day to focus on today and how to improve from there and that is exactly what they are doing. I do feel that we have regained our strength already which speaks well for the motivation of players to have worked hard even when they were having to condition at home during the actual shut down. We will be ready to play when the opportunity arises. No one seems disgruntled by not being allowed to move forward through guidelines so far — players are excited to be back with their teammates, preparing to play to the game they love.
“The Zoom meetings that we conducted before being able to meet face-to-face kept players focused and continually learning plays and schemes that would be crucial when they are permitted to play,” Greer added. “So mentally, players remained immersed in continuing to learn more until physically we can put this into play.”
Even though teams aren’t allowed to participate in “contact” practices, Greer said his team hasn’t had any issues with the lack of contact, so far.
“If you always search for a bright spot in every struggle as I attempt to do, we have been able to slow down and pull out of all the usual bustle to spend time teaching the game and the positions to players,” he said. “In a normal year, this is difficult to do and be ready to begin play with our regular schedule.
“Our coaches have spent a lot of time breaking down positions into basics to teach every aspect of the skills they need to perfect their performance,” Greer added. “When we are permitted, we will then be able to take this individual work and mesh it too much to improve our team play. Effective teams contain individuals who understand and work to perfect their contribution to the team effort.”
Greer also stated he and his coaching staff have been stressing to his team to focus on the present.
“One of our mottos for the season has been, ‘focus on where your feet are,’ meaning concentrate on the present,” Greer said. “We don’t focus on yesterday or the future but we deal with where we are now and how we improve to be better than we have been. So we keep working under this premise and players have not gotten caught up in dates or the unknown.”
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s announcement of Aug. 3 being a target date for a return to normal practices this past Friday didn’t surprise Greer.
“I have felt since the beginning of this situation that we would be on the timeline that we seem to still be on,” he said. “Friday just confirmed what I had already suspected. I always knew that Commissioner (Julian) Tackett would do everything within his power to ensure that we have a season but I did expect it to be shortened. So I wasn’t caught off-guard.
“My responsibility as the head coach is to first focus on the health and safety of all of my players, coaching staff, video staff, and support staff,” Greer added. “If this means giving up a few of the early games, I’m willing to do that.”
With that said, Greer feels this season is just a bit different from the usual for many reasons.
“I believe some factors other than just a pandemic play into this,” he said. “I have quality new and returning coaches, each coach is in the right seat as far as coaching the positions where they have expertise and we have committed to teaching the game in a detailed manner.
“Players sense this and have responded with energy and self-motivation and even significant drive,” Greer added. “On March 13 though, everything came to a screeching halt. Players realized that this season could not happen. Now, they do not take any practice or experience for granted and are thrilled to be working with their teammates.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.