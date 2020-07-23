WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County coach Jep Irwin said he’s pleased with his team's numbers and attendance so far this summer.
Despite being limited to what they can do on the practice field due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Irwin stated he has seen progression out of his players.
“We’ve had a very good summer so far and I am very pleased with the progress we have made,” he said. “The players and coaches have adapted well to the new safety rules and procedures and made the most of it. Our attendance, attitude, and effort have been great and much better than last summer when we were just getting to know each other.
“Really at this point, we are doing what we can in small groups without preventative equipment,” he added. “It forces us to break things down into fundamentals and basics which is always a good thing.”
With the uncertainty of when the high school football season, Irwin said his players are focusing on only what they can control.
“I think our players enjoy coming to work out and we just focus and getting the most out of every day and not worry about what we can’t control which is the future decisions of the KHSAA,” he said.
“I don’t believe they will allow us to play on August 21 without wearing any equipment until August 3 at the earliest,” he added. “We wouldn’t have time to acclimate to the heat and ensure the safety of the players. I will be very surprised if they tried to squeeze a summer of prep into 18 days. Seems to me September 4th is a more likely starting week. If that happens we will adjust and go with it.“
Even though things have been quite different this summer due to the guidelines, Irwin said he’s happy to be out on the field working with his team.
“I think it has been very different but in a good way,” he admitted. “We are fortunate to be able to work with our players this summer after such a long absence during the quarantine phase in the spring.”
