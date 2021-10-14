Year in and year out, the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets are routinely one of the top Class A teams in all of Kentucky, and 2021 is no exception.
Led by one of the most successful coaches in the mountains over the past decade in Jerry Herron, Williamsburg is heading into this Friday night’s matchup to take on the Pineville Mountain Lions in what will likely determine the district champion.
The Yellow Jackets picked up their first district win last week in a 48-0 victory over Harlan. Pineville knocked off Lynn Camp in a 51-6 win to give them one district win, as well.
Herron said Pineville’s ability to stay multiple in their sets on both offense and defense allow them to attack their opponents in a variety of ways, which can be a big disadvantage if not properly prepared.
“Pineville plays hard and uses multiple sets to run the football,” said Herron. “They play multiple fronts and will bring pressure, as well.”
If the Mountain Lions decide they want to bring pressure against Williamsburg on Friday, they better make sure their coverage is sound, when facing off against one of the best quarterbacks in the area in Sydney Bowen. Bowen, along with running back Jayden Rainwater and wide receiver Martin Shannon, make up one of the best offenses in the region.
While Williamsburg presents problems for most of their opponents because of their offensive abilities, Pineville can hold their own on that side of the ball, as well. The Mountain Lions will enter Friday night’s matchup averaging 36 points per game. In their last two contests, they have scored a combined 98 points, while allowing just 20.
But, Herron and his crew will focus on themselves and what they need to do to take care of business against Pineville this Friday. Herron said his team’s goals always revolve around the playoffs and this Friday’s game goes a long way towards that.
“We are improving our character daily. We are becoming better teammates and improving our ability to follow a game plan,” said Herron. “We know we want to win our district games so that we will have home games during the district playoffs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.