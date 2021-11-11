WILLIAMSBURG — It’s been a difficult past two weeks for Jerry Herron and his Williamsburg Yellow Jackets.
The passing of teammate Nick Rainwater has been difficult for everyone associated with the Yellow Jacket football program while they have also been preparing for their Class A, District 8 championship matchup with Pineville.
“It has been extremely difficult,” Herron admitted. “We are grieving the loss of our brother. Nick Rainwater was a rare person that was always upbeat. He was sick most of the summer and all fall but always had a smile on his face. He was so brave and fought so hard versus cancer.”
Williamsburg and Pineville met on Oct. 15, with the Yellow Jackets pulling out a slim 21-13 win.
Herron’s squad has won 13 games in a row against the Mountain Lions, and 22 out of the last 23 contests the two teams have played.
Williamsburg was limited to 288 total yards of offense during the two teams’ meeting on Oct. 15, as quarterback Sydney Bowen threw for 148 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 60 yards and a score while Jayden Rainwater led the team in rushing with 68 rushing yards.
Bryson Potter led the Yellow Jackets with six catches that went for 93 yards and a touchdown.
Pineville finished with 235 yards of offense as Scooby Morris led the way with 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
