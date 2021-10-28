WILLIAMSBURG — Jerry Herron’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets are looking to extend their win streak to six games on Friday when they visit Perry County Central.
With Lynn Camp canceling the remainder of its season last week, Williamsburg (7-2) will receive a first-round bye during next week’s Class A playoffs which means Friday’s game against Perry County Central is even more important when it comes to picking up even more momentum.
The Yellow Jackets handed McCreary Central a 44-7 loss last week after totaling close to 400 yards of total offense.
“We are very thankful McCreary accepted our invitation to play,” Herron said. "Our players had a few days of great preparation leading up to the game. We were focused all week. They were physical and had some very athletic players. Our players showed the ability to adjust on the fly this week."
Williamsburg looks to extend its win streak to five games against a Perry Central squad that has won its past two games.
The Commodores (6-3) have defeated both Clay County (34-8) and Harlan County (36-28) the past two weeks. They also have wins over Whitley County (20-13), Floyd Central (35-0), and Breathitt County (43-36).
"Perry is a big strong well-coached team,” Herron said. "Perry is a very tough place to play. We have to have a good week prep. They are big and strong. They can run the ball and throw the ball. They also attack defense. We have to tackle well and play or assignments on defense. Offensively, we have to take advantage of what they give us."
