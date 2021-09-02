WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg took one on the chin last week during its 60-28 loss to Middlesboro.
The Yellow Jackets surrendered 513 yards of total offense, including 480 rushing yards during their 32-point loss. Jerry Herron’s squad will play its first home game this season with Leslie County paying a visit on Friday.
"We have to coach better and play better,” Herron said. "We lost that game on Tuesday and Wednesday with bad preparation. I did not do a good enough job preparing the team. We will learn as a staff and team. We had a good day of film and teaching our mistakes this weekend.”
Herron was straight-forward on what his team needed to do to beat Leslie County Friday.
"We must prepare to play, and make the correct reads and tackle,” he said. "They are a big, well-coached team. They run the ball well as well as throw it downfield. They are huge on defense and bring some pressure to the ball.”
The Eagles (0-2) are coming off a 28-14 loss to Clay County. They surrendered 470 yards of total offense while gained only 180- yards of offense in the loss.
Quarterback Wyatt Ostrander passed for 144 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions in the loss to the Tigers while Wyatt Gay led Leslie County with 18 rushing yards on nine carries.
"We must execute the game plan,” Herron said. “We need to take what they give us to move the ball, and we have to line up correct and tackle."
