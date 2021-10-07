WILLIAMSBURG — Jerry Herron’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets will look to get back on track this week after dropping a 35-17 decision to Sayre.
The Yellow Jackets (3-2) hung tough with the Spartans but couldn’t get their offense going which is something they hope to correct before their road district matchup with Harlan on Friday.
“They were a well-coached team that has an exceptional quarterback,” Herron said about Sayre. “We were out of rhythm on offense. We missed some reads early and had some costly drops and a few missed blocks at crucial moments early in the game.
“Losing is part of the game, only one team in Class A wins their last game each season,” he added. “We will get back to work. If we learn from our mistakes, we will have a chance to compete in our district.”
To get ready for the Green Dragons, Herron said his team will need to practice well this week, so they can react to what happens on a game night because “nothing ever goes to plan.”
“Harlan is well-coached and plays hard,” he said. “It is very difficult to get a win at Harlan. We have to execute our game plan on both sides of the ball.
“Everyone wants to win the first district game,” Herron added. “It will be a physical game. We’ve got to practice well this week and implement the game plan. It will allow us to compete.”
