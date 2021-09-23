WILLIAMSBURG — When Jerry Herron’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets step on the field to play Somerset Friday, it will mark the first time they’ve played since their 62-14 win over Leslie County on Sept. 3.
For the second consecutive season, it seems as if Williamsburg has dealt with losing games to COVID-19 more than any other team in the Tri-County.
“We have gotten a lot of players back from quarantine,” Herron said. “COVID continues to affect our lives. The time off gave us time to work on our fundamentals.
“We have spent the time developing some depth and getting a few players ready to take over roles for starters that are out,” he added. “We spent some time doing game simulation to hopefully stay ahead of the downtime.”
Williamsburg will be going up against a Briar Jumper team that is currently 1-4 while in rebuild mode. But they’ve also played one of the toughest skates around. Their losses have come against Lincoln County (50-20), Beechwood (49-0), Paintsville (32-6), and Corbin (52-6).
“We have to carry out our game plan for four quarters,” Herron said. “Last season, we did early but got off the script after some adversity.
“Don’t let their record fool you, Somerset is a great program with some top-notch coaches,” he added. They have played one of the toughest schedules in the state. They have speed and length at key positions. This is a big game for us. We need to play well.”
Herron admitted the key to his team winning Friday is to “believe in ourselves and work as a team.”
“They are a difficult matchup for us,” he said. “Somerset likes to take away what we do well. So we have to play outside of our comfort zone this week.
“We must attack the football and be physical,” Herron added. “Somerset is a team that we scheduled to help us get ready for our district and region.”
