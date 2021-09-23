CORBIN — It’s been a rough season so far for Mark Huddleston’s Lynn Camp Wildcats.
Their losing skid has now reached 12 games, and they’ll look to get their first win Friday at home against Cumberland Gap, Tennessee.
The Wildcats are 0-5 this season and have struggled to get any type of momentum going after being outscored 128-0. Lynn Camp and Louisville Valley are the only teams remaining in Kentucky that haven’t scored a point.
It looked as if Lynn Camp’s game against Jackson County would be played last week, giving the Wildcats a chance to get a win but once against COVID-19 forced the game to be canceled.
“We finally get to a place in the season where we feel we can be very competitive and we get put into quarantine,” Huddleston said. “It's like getting punched in the gut.”
The Wildcats will have another opportunity to snap their losing skid Friday at home against Cumberland Gap.
The Panthers are 1-3 with their lone win coming against Thomas Walker, Ava.
“We need to prepare for a very physical game,” Huddleston said. “We need to protect the ball and cut down on the turnovers.
“Cumberland Gap is a very physical team,” he added. “They are a two-tight end, shoe-to-shoe, straight T offense that presents a lot of problems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.