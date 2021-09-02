CORBIN -- After turning in an opening-season loss to Frankfort last week, Mark Huddleston's Lynn Camp Wildcats will attempt to get into the win column Friday when they host Clay County.
Lynn Camp managed only 32 yards of total offense against the Flyers with hopes of doing better moving the ball on Friday.
"We knew we were facing a good and well-coached team in Frankfort, short-handed," Huddleston said. "We also knew that the 10-day quarantine, loss of practice time, our second scrimmage, and postponement of our first game would be difficult to overcome but, this game did give us a chance to evaluate where we are and identify the areas where we need to improve. It's just a matter of getting back to work to correct the issues and improve. This was definitely a learning experience that we will use to get better."
Huddleston said his team needs to take care of "our bumps and bruises, and continue to work hard, improve and refine all areas of our game" heading into Friday's matchup with Clay County.
The Tigers are 1-1 after opening the season with a 3-22 loss to Knox Central before defeating Leslie County last week, 28-14. Clay County is led by quarterback Tate Rice, who has passed for 299 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 53 yards. Trevor Spurlock leads Clay County with 288 rushing yards and one touchdown while Adam Collins has rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Collins leads the team with 18 catches along with 98 yards and a touchdown reception while Zachary Taylor leads the Tigers with 107 receiving yards. He also has eight catches.
"Clay County presents another great challenge for us," Huddleston said. "Coach (Michael) Sizemore has done a great job and has his team moving in the right direction. (We need to have) great focus and effort and not beat ourselves with penalties and turnovers."
