CORBIN — Corbin’s journey to win a district championship begins Friday when the Redhounds pay Knox Central a visit.
Tom Greer’s squad is coming off a convincing 56-24 win over Class 6A’s Simon Kenton. Corbin totaled 665 yards of total offense in the win while dominating the Pioneers.
“I felt like that we came out hitting on all cylinders in the first quarter and got a big lead and then relaxed,” Greer said. “We got a little bit of the momentum and then allowed Simon Kenton to score and kick the field goal right before the half. In the second half, it felt like we did some really good things to stretch the game out and get a comfortable lead.
“Offensively, when you can get 600 yards of offense, that tells you things are going pretty good,” he added. “Defensively we probably gave up more rushing yards than we gave up in the last two years but we will correct that this week and practice.”
To prepare for the Panthers (3-3) this week, Greer said his team will do what they always have done to this point of the season.
“Our coaches and players will put the time in this week to make sure that we are ready to go Friday night,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what we have done the past six games, this is the most important game of the year so far. We have to continue to play very physical and fast. We also have to make sure that we are sound and execute the game plan.
“I am pleased with all three phases of the Redhound football team, but we can’t be satisfied with where we are at and we have to continue to work on the little things,” he added. “We have to continue to play fast and execute offensively and defensively. We have to continue to be very physical and discipline to our assignments.”
