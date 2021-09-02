CORBIN — Two of the best teams in Class 4A will face off Friday at Campbell Field when top-ranked Franklin County pays a visit to play No. 4 Corbin in the Grace Health Bowl.
Both teams will enter Friday’s contest with identical 2-0 records while both teams have at times played flawless football during their victories.
The Flyers are coming off wins of 43-14, and 61-0, over Scott County and Western Hills while Tom Greer’s Redhounds have defeated both Christ School (35-21), and Whitley County (45-0).
Corbin totaled 531 yards of offense during last week’s win over the Colonels, and are averaging 445 yards per game.
“Any win is big on Friday night and I was pleased with our guys and the effort we showed,” Greer said. “It was the First Priority Bowl and we went to Whitley and took care of business. We had guys flying around and making big plays.
“We started a freshman quarterback and he did a great job leading our offense and did an outstanding job getting the ball in the hands of our playmakers who made the plays. Our offensive line and defensive line controlled the game at the line of scrimmage and when you do that, then most times you are successful.”
Despite the tough test ahead against Franklin County, Greer said his team’s approach to Friday’s matchup won’t be any different from any other game.
“Honestly, we approach every game as a big game, but our work week stays the same,” he admitted. “Franklin County has an outstanding team and we will have to play very solid in all three phases to give us a chance to win.”
The Flyers are averaging 446 yards per game and 286 of those are coming from their rushing attack.
Kaden Moorman leads Franklin County with 252 rushing yards and six touchdowns while quarterback Jayden Mattison has ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Mattison has also passed for 324 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensively, the Flyers have been suffocating, allowing opponents only 68.5 of offense per game.
“Franklin County has some really good skill guys and we will have to do a great job tackling,” Greer said. “We have to do a good job offensively keeping them off balance with the run and pass. Our offensive staff will have a good plan and our players will have to execute it.
“Franklin County returns nine starters back on both sides of the ball, so they are very solid with experience which matters,” he added. “Coach James does a great job coaching and preparing his team. We have to play very physical on both sides. They have one of the best backs in the state and we have to try to contain him. This will be crucial for us. They are big and strong up front on both sides. Franklin County is a top five team in the state, all classes, so we will have to be very sound in all areas.“
