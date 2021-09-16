CORBIN — The beat goes on for Tom Greer’s Corbin Redhounds as they ready themselves for Friday’s home matchup against Somerset. This isn’t the typical Redhound/Briar Jumper matchup with Somerset in rebuild mode at 1-3 with its only win due to a COVID-19 cancelation against Russell County.
Corbin is 4-0 while coming off an impressive 49-6 win over Pulaski County that saw the Redhounds finish with 383 yards of total offense.
“I’m really proud of our coaches and our players for having a very business-like approach for the Pulaski County game,” Greer said. “I was worried about coming off a big win against Franklin County that we could be flat and go through the motions, but that didn’t happen because we’ve got great senior leadership. We are not guaranteed tomorrow and we are not guaranteed a game next week. So our guys really focus on the team that week and make sure that we come out and play our best.
“I really felt like that our offense was very explosive and a lot of guys made big plays for us, on the defensive side,” he added. “We didn’t do a good job of getting off the field. We allowed Pulaski County to pick up some third down and long or fourth and short situations to keep their drives alive. We missed a few tackles, but as the field shortened, we had some guys make some big plays, and we had three interceptions and two fumble recoveries that played big in the game.”
With his team undefeated and ranked atop the Class 4A, Greer likes where is he team is at but admitted there is still a lot of work to do.
“Our record at 4-0 is good, but we still have a lot of areas to keep getting better and we just have to continue working our guys and keeping them sharp,” he said. “We are still three weeks away before district play, so our focus is this Friday versus Somerset.”
Greer also acknowledged the key to his team’s success Friday is For his players to remain focused on themselves.
“We have to worry about the Corbin Redhounds and the 80 football players that we have and making sure that we are practicing hard every day,” he said. “ We also have to make sure that we are continuing to do a great job in executing the game plan. If we do that and come out focused with some energy, we will be fine.”
Somerset’s losses this season have been to Lincoln County (50-20), Beechwood (49-0), and Paintsville (33-6). The Briar Jumpers might be struggling but Greer said his team will be prepared and won’t overlook Somerset.
“Every game from this point on is important,” Greer said. “We are playing for an opportunity to play at home throughout the playoffs and playing at Campbell Field, so we can’t afford to overlook anyone and we must be consistent in our play.”
