CORBIN — Tom Greer’s Corbin Redhounds wasted little time advancing to Friday’s Class 4A, District 7 title game by knocking off Wayne County last week.
And now Lincoln County stands in the way of the Redhounds (11-0) advancing to a regional championship game for the seventh time in eight years.
The two teams battled on Oct. 15 in Death Valley as Corbin came away with a 42-21 hard fought victory. The game was tied at 21 apiece at halftime before the Redhounds outscored the Patriots 21-0 during the finals two quarters of play.
“Lincoln has a very solid football team,” Greer said. “They do a good job running and throwing the ball. We have to do a great job of tackling and playing very very physical. Offensively, we have to continue to execute and our playmakers has to make plays.”
During the two teams’ first meeting, Lincoln County actually outgained Corbin in total offense, 441-355.
Patriot quarterback Sawyer Horton threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns while receiver Clayton Davis had 10 catches for 137 yards and a score. Davis also had one carry for 77 yards and a touchdown while Lee Amon led the way with 108 rushing yards.
“The teams that are going to make it to the next round has to turn up their intensity in their play every week,” Greer said. “I felt like that we did that against Wayne County. Against Lincoln County, we have to do a great job tackling defensively and flying to the football. Offensively, we have to dominate upfront with our offensive linemen.”
The Redhounds forced three turnovers in the game against the Patriots while Cameron Combs threw for 140 yards and two touchdowns while running for 59 yards and three touchdowns.
Seth Huff led the way on the ground with 101 rushing yards while Treyveon Longmire led Corbin with four catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
And the one edge Corbin has entering the game?
The Redhounds will be playing at home. Corbin has won its last 12 games at Campbell Field.
“We love playing at home and we need Redhound Nation to turn out big Friday night,” Greer said. “We have to take it one game at a time and put our full focus is on Lincoln County.”
