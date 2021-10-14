The Corbin Redhounds continue to roll through the competition this season and now they will have the chance to win a district title this Friday when they take on the Lincoln County Patriots.
The Redhounds have been impressive. Entering this week, they are averaging close to 46 points per game on offense while allowing just nine points per contest. Those numbers are at the top of the rankings in all of Class 4A in points scored and allowed this season.
So far this season, Corbin has had their own version of the four horsemen, led by quarterback Cameron Combs, running back Seth Mills, and wide receivers Treyveon Longmire and Dakota Patterson. The group of four have been given defensive coordinators fits all season.
Combs has thrown for 842 yards and seven touchdowns, with Longmire hauling in 17 catches for 355 yards and five touchdowns and Patterson catching 21 passes for 308 and two scores. Mills had been steady on the ground, rushing for 712 yards and a team-leading 12 touchdowns.
Coach Tom Greer said he has been happy with his team’s execution on both sides of the ball.
“I feel that our guys are doing a great job executing the game plan on both sides of the ball,” said Greer. “We have to continue to work on playing physical on both sides of the ball.”
The Redhound will take on a Lincoln County team this Friday that has had some success this year, but has also seen their fair share of struggles. After winning their first game of the year, the Patriots lost four in a row, putting their record at 1-4 to open the season. They’ve since won two-straight games with their latest coming in a 29-0 victory over Wayne County.
Greer said he has seen a much better Lincoln County squad on film, noting their marked improvement on the defensive side of the ball.
“The biggest thing is that they are healthy and starting to play a lot better and they have been running the football much better the last two weeks,” said Greer. “They have changed defense from a 4-4 to a 3-4 and are starting to find their fits much better the last couple of weeks. We will have to do a great job of getting on blocks and staying on blocks.”
While Corbin will be the heavy favorites on Friday, Greer said every game is equally as important as the next, and his squad will have to come ready to play.
“Every game matters with the RPI rankings, but this week is for a district championship,” Greer said. “We have to go play with a lot of juice Friday.”
