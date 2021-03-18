CORBIN — The Corbin Redhounds were considered one of the top contenders in the 13th Region a year ago before their season was ended due to COVID-19 restrictions. It was a disappointing end to the careers of several seniors who had poured so much into the Corbin program over the years.
From that moment on, the Redhounds struggled to find ways to work around the guidelines and rules that were put in place and were essentially shut down until January of this year — almost one year without time on the field.
Coach Cody Philpot said he and his team have spent the past couple of months trying to make up for the time they missed last fall.
“Obviously, that was an unprecedented situation so I just tried to be completely honest with the guys. We tried to stay optimistic until the season was officially canceled, but had to deal with it like everyone else when that happened,” said Philpot. “We were basically shut down entirely until January. Typically we work out for about 6-8 weeks in the fall, so we've been trying to make up for lost time since we've been back at it.”
After losing a large senior class, the Redhounds only return one starter that played a significant role for them two years ago, and that is senior Peyton Addison. As a sophomore, Addison burst onto the scene and helped the Redhounds to a 13th Region title. He finished the year with 30 hits, 29 runs batted in, and was second on the squad with three home runs. He has also served as a role model off the field, having recently received an appointment to the Air Force Academy.
Addison is joined by six other seniors, who will be in their first roles as varsity players, for the most part. Philpot said his senior class, lacks varsity innings but has set a great example for the underclassmen on the team.
“We have seven seniors that may be inexperienced but they have led by example, showing up to work hard every day and push themselves and each other to get better each time we get the opportunity,” said Philpot. “Seeing their season canceled last year and then not being allowed to practice for so long really has made them grateful for every day that they get together playing the game they love. “
When it comes to lack of experience, Corbin isn’t the only team that is dealing with it. Many teams around the region lost several starters from last year and will field a squad that does not have many innings under their belts.
Philpot said there is no other team that he would want to lead into a season like this, noting the quality of players that he has in his dugout.
“We have a lot of guys that have been working very hard to earn a role for us this year and I'm excited to see them get to go out and compete here in a couple of weeks. I wouldn't want to be preparing to head into the season with any other group of guys,” said Philpot. “They work hard and are a great group of young men that make me look forward to coming to work each day. We will grow as the season goes on and gain valuable in-game experience. As we learn and get better with every opportunity that we get on the field, I like our chances just as much as anyone else by the time we head into the postseason.”
