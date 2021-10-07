LONDON — “Our kids know what’s at stake this week.”
North Laurel coach Chris Larkey was quick to the point when discussing his Jaguars’ upcoming district home game against Pulaski County.
North Laurel’s 32-7 loss to Southwestern last week put the Jaguars in must-win mode against the Maroons Friday if they want to host a first-round playoff game.
“How do we rebound? Well, this is why football is the greatest sport for life lessons,” Larkey said. “You get beat up, hurt, sore, the ups and downs, and you have to come back and go through a whole week of practice. They have to learn to play sore and go through adversity. One person doesn’t win a game, we have to depend on the person beside us to help us win and if they fail, so does the team.”
North Laurel (5-1 overall, 1-1 vs. district opponents) couldn’t get much going offensively last week against Southwestern, and the more experienced Warriors made them pay.
“We drove the ball down the field to begin the game and had a 20-yard field goal blocked, so we started great,” Larkey said. “But maybe after the field goal block, our kids were down and that is the mentality we can’t have. We gave up some long runs and plays but still held them to a field goal.
“Any loss is tough when you think you have a chance,” he added. “But we got beat by a very good team, perhaps the best team in 5A. You know they are a very experienced team led by a bunch of fifth-year seniors. That’s the equivalent of our kids playing college freshmen. So for our kids to play even in the second half that’s great.”
Now all eyes are on Pulaski County.
After starting the season with a 1-3 mark, the Maroons have turned things around, winning their last three games by an average margin of victory of close to 28 points. They’ve beaten Belfry (55-13), Madison Southern (41-14), Whitley County (35-20), and South Laurel (48-6).
“Pulaski is probably one of two best teams on our schedule,” Larkey said. “They play very good defense and their offense is led by their quarterback, who is probably the best quarterback we face all year. He is very good. Our biggest problem is not lining up right in practice, it’s lining up correctly and doing our specific job in the game. Our kids will be prepared, they just have to do what they are taught in practice.
“A team always wants to get back on track and win, it’s very important,” he added. “But what’s also important is to remember that no matter what happens, we have a game the next week also.”
