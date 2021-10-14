It’s been a tough run for the Lynn Camp Wildicats.
After a playoff win in November 2019, the Wildcats have lost 15 straight games. In an effort to try to right the ship, first year head coach Mark Huddleston took over the program this year, and while the results have not been what he wanted, he said his team’s focus in not on the outcome of each game, but on their the steady improvement they have been making.
“We are always working to improve on the fundamentals, blocking, and tackling. We are continuing to work on our passing game and special teams,” said Huddleston. “We just keep working and focusing on getting a little bit better every time we take the field.”
The Wildcats have shown improvement over the course of the past few weeks. They nearly pulled off their first win of the season two weeks ago in a 40-38 loss to Jellico, Tenn. In that game, Lynn Camp featured a strong ground attack led by junior running back Brody Lane who rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Tylen Smith had 135 yards and three scores.
This week, Lynn Camp will take on the Harlan Green Dragons who allowed almost 600 total yards of offense against Williamsburg last week, including 305 rushing yards.
Huddleston said that he expects a physical matchup against the Green Dragons, who can be a hard-nosed football team.
“Harlan gives great effort. They have a very effective running game,” said Huddleston. “Defensively, Harlan does a really good job of getting people to the ball and gang tackling.”
While the Green Dragons have lost their past four games, they have two wins on the season. Huddleston’s squad hopes they can pick up their first win of the season this Friday, snapping the losing streak and building some momentum as the playoffs approach.
