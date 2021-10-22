LONDON — After coming off a must-win district matchup against Whitley County, Chris Larkey’s North Laurel Jaguars will host Henry County Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Jaguars (6-2) evened their district record to 2-2 with their win over the Colonels and will be the district’s No. 3 seed once postseason play begins.
“It was a hard-fought game and a must-win for our team,” Larkey said. “We wanted to get the two losses behind us. I think it’s the first win our seniors have had against Whitley.
“To go into Whitley on Senior Night and get a win is big,” he added. “It is a hard place to play. Whitley County is about like us — some good players, not a lot of depth. They have some very good playmakers and for people to just assume we should go beat them easily is a disgrace to their coaches and players who work as hard as other teams, too.”
Injuries have taken a toll on North Laurel, leaving Larkey to say his Jaguars must work extra hard to finish regular season play with some momentum.
“Right now, we beat up pretty bad, so we have to work extra hard on getting better and doing the correct assignments,” he said. “We are still, unfortunately, making the same mistakes over and over. Our kids want to finish up the regular season as we began it.”
The Jaguars will be going up against a Henry County (5-4) team that has wins over Atherton (46-23), Owen County (1-0), Pendleton County (45-0), Owen County (43-6), and Western Hills (18-7).
“Henry County is a big, fast team that has a big, fast quarterback,” Larkey said. “They love to play physical and blitz a lot. We have to get our guys back full strength to have a shot at them.”
With his team just one win away from capturing seven victories for the first time since 2017, Larkey feels his Jaguars are where he expected them to be at this point of the season.
“I knew the two Pulaski schools would be our toughest opponents but right now being 6-2 is great and a lot of schools would trade places with us,” he said. “We need to finish with two wins at home, and get the momentum going back and head into the playoffs and see what happens then.”
