WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg is now one win away from capturing another Class A, Region 4 championship.
But to do so, they’ll have to travel to Pikeville Friday and find a way to knock off the Panthers, who many consider the best team in Class A.
Pikeville (11-2) has been a thorn in the Yellow Jackets’ (8-3) side dating back to 1998. They’ve defeated Williamsburg five times, including a 57-16 victory in 2018.
“Pikeville is well-coached with great team speed,” Williamsburg coach Jerry Herron said. “We must practice with character this week. We have the long trip and all the distractions of playing in the region championship.”
Williamsburg is coming off an impressive 49-13 win over Pineville which led to the Yellow Jackets’ sixth straight district title.
“It has been an emotional time for us,” Herron said. “I’m so proud of the young men on this team. They have shown so much growth as a person throughout this season. We will continue to improve daily and remember our brother. Nick Strong.”
Pikeville has reeled off six straight wins, including last week’s 28-6 victory over Hazard.
The Panthers are led by quarterback Isaac McNamee, who has passed for 1,309 yards and 19 touchdowns. Tailback Blake Birchfield leads the team with 1,755 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns while Zac Lockhart leads Pikeville with 44 receptions, 611 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns. Wade Hensley is also a deep threat. He has 19 receptions for 298 yards and seven catches.
Luke Ray leads the Panthers on the defensive side of the ball. He has 104 tackles while Lockhart leads Pikeville with four interceptions.
“We must play in space well and rally to the ball,” Herron said. “They run a lot of screens and RPOs. They have a lot of team speed that will pressure us on both sides of the ball. We’ve got to handle the emotions and setting. We can’t let them get off to a fast start, and we’ve got to have a great week of practice.
“We are excited to be playing in the region championship game,” he added. “Playing on the road is part of the game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.