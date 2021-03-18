A lot has changed for the Corbin Lady Redhounds since they last took the field for a softball game.
As the Lady Redhounds ramped up to play their first game of the 2020 season a year ago, COVID-19 swooped in and shut everything down, including spring sports. It was a terrible ending to the school year for every student-athlete in Kentucky and most of the country.
Then, Corbin coach Dana White resigned from her position as the leader of the Lady Redhounds and moved to Texas. Coming off of a canceled season, Corbin had the perfect replacement for White — assistant coach Crystal Stidham.
Stidham began her tenure by rallying the troops. She personally contacted each player in the program and began laying the groundwork for the next season. She kept a close watch on regulations and what she could and couldn’t do. She set up a Google Classroom to give the players a platform in which they could easily communicate. She created a strength and conditioning program that the players could complete on their own at home. She ensures that the pandemic would not adversely affect her softball team.
“Well at the beginning of the shutdown, I was the assistant coach under Coach Dana White. We tried to keep our girls' spirits up and just tried to communicate with them as much as we were allowed. But after Coach White resigned due to her move to Texas, and I became the head coach,” said Stidham. “I immediately started contacting my players and began the transition process as their head coach. I stayed in contact with our school administrators and kept an ear to the ground for when we would possibly be allowed to begin. By December we were able to start our off-season conditioning as a team.”
Not only will the preparation that Stidham and her players put into the offseason pay off, but the first-year head coach has a talented group of girls returning in 2021. At the top of the group is a trio of seniors who will be major contributors to Becky Stewart, Shelby Stewart, and Kaylee Morales.
Stidham said that her three seniors are the greatest example to the underclassmen, serving as role models both on and off the field.
“My seniors are all amazing. These young ladies would make any coach so very proud. They lead both on and off the field, both in and out of the classroom! All three players are academically some of our top students at Corbin High School,” said Stidham. “Becky Stewart has earned the prestigious Presidential Scholarship at the University of Kentucky, Kaylee Morales will attend the University of Louisville with academic scholarships, and Shelby Stewart is still deciding but has full offers for her college career as well! They are rock stars in my book and I couldn't ask for better role models for our team.”
Other players who will be heavily relied upon will be juniors Kaila Stidham and Alayna Reynolds, along with sophomores Bailey Stewart and Kallie Housley.
Stidham has put together a 31-game schedule for Corbin that pits them against some of the top teams in the region and around the state. While she wants to maintain the Lady Redhounds’ level of success, ultimately, Stidham and her squad are thankful to have a season.
“I am just excited to have a season and for our girls to get to play along with all of our Spring sport athletes. It’s been a long time coming for them seeing they were the only group to lose a season,” said Stidham. “Our girls are pumped and excited and we have a full 31 game schedule at the moment with top competition across the state. I am excited to see them play and just simply happy they will get to! Go Lady Redhounds.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.